After a slow start to the game, consisting of several fouls and close-call goals, the Lancers took advantage of the time left in the second half by scoring 2 goals within the span of 6 minutes against Orange Coast College.

The Lancers kicked off the first half of their home game, keeping the ball on the Pirates side of the field and maintaining loud communication, until the Pirates managed to steal the ball and pushed up forcing the Lancers to drop back.

The Lancers had to prepare for what could happen as OCCs offense pressed Lancer defenders. Freshman defender Destiny Delgado was faced with the great momentum the Pirates’ offense possessed as she went head-to-head with OCCs forwards in attempts to capture the ball and send it back to Lancer’s offense.

“They had a lot more speed and momentum, we haven’t faced teams with strong offense.” Delgado said. “They were testing us defensively.”

Goalie Natalia Portillo, was met with a handful of shots taken by Orange Coast’s offense but not one got past her. Portillo utilized low-diving throughout the match when saving all of the attempted shots.

Besides the many drills Portillo performs within a game, she also listens to music in efforts to get her adrenaline running before a match.

“I listen to Spanish music to get me ready for a game.” stated Portillo.

Foul play was employed on behalf of Orange County as the Lancers were allowed a free kick to what seemed to be every couple minutes. With that, Lancers were able to push up and take shots on Pirates’ goalie.

Concluding the first half of the game, the score remained at 0-0.

Lancers picked up the pace as the second half whistle was blown, pushing up and dribbling past Pirates’ defense to take a shot.

Defender Itzel Nunez, scored the first goal of the match after a corner kick was passed her way, putting Lancers at a 1-0 lead.

Not even 10 minutes later, midfielder Hailey Hull and midfielder/defender Delilah Vazquez, passed the ball back and forth up the field towards Pirates’ goalie. Hull scores the second goal of the game with one-touch after an assist made by Vazquez.

“That’s funny, we were actually working on crossing,” stated head coach Terryn Soelberg. “So that last play where the two players were passing back and scored was just great.”

As the match was coming close to an end, Orange Coast managed to score their first and only goal within the last 10 seconds of the game. The Lancers won at the tight score of 2-1.

The Lancers will face their next match against Santa Ana college on Tuesday, September 19th, at 2pm, away.