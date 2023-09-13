Pasadena Lancers women’s volleyball team had a dominating win against the Fullerton Hornets where they won 3-0 in their sixth home game.

Lancers started off slow getting points on the board against Fullerton, the serves going out of bounds which led to Fullerton automatically receiving points.

While both teams were tied in the early plays of the game, outside hitter Emma Yogan served two kills that would give Pasadena the lead. Other outsider hitter Reese Roper, contributed the second lead of the match. The Lancers were making good kills, serves, and attacks toward the end of the first set. And the lancers made six kills during the last minutes of the first set. Which resulted in the final score being 13-25.

“I feel like we started off a little bit slow but then going into the first set, we made great plays towards the end.” Said setter Lindsay Delgadillo.

The second set the Lancers were off to another rocky start with Fullerton striking three kills and one possession out of bounds. Yogan hit a kill that gave the lancers the lead in 5-4. Setter Kamea Vongfak ace to give lancers the 18-25 lead. And the attack errors also gave points as the Lancers continued to gain more points on the scoreboard.

“Our team confidence grew throughout the whole game and then started taking bigger swings, and that we are very connected right now,” said Yogan.

Third Set Fullerton struck the ball out of bounds in two plays giving Lancers their first two points of the set. Yogan and middle blocker, Ariana Pedroza both made kills, giving the Lancers the lead 4-1. Outside hitter Ashley Marrone hit two kills in two possessions of the game. This resulted in a 16-21 lead. And the Lancers started the rest of third with successful kills and great service which resulted in the rest of their points. The Lancers won 3-0.

Coach Mike Terrill said “it’s been less strategy talk and more production on the floor. With going into the game with a team winning mindset.”