The rough stretch continues for the Lancers softball squad, as they give up five runs in the 6th inning to Santa Ana and lose 6-4, their 16th loss in 17 games.

Pasadena would struggle to find consistency, as the defense held the Dons to a one run showing for five innings, and held the advantage for most of the game due to a pitcher error that would bring in three runs.

“You’re seeing kids that didn’t have success [in batting] the first couple of times, and the third time is usually a little bit better,” said head coach Audriana Gutierrez. “We’ve got a group that is smaller, and it makes it a little bit tougher when it comes to the changes.”

The loss would not come without a few positive plays that had the dugout bumping. A double play in the second, and an RBI double in the seventh by shortstop Breanna Negrete would boast improvement amongst the team.

Starting pitcher Ivy Avalos would contribute on both sides of the ball, throwing for five innings before getting pulled in the sixth after giving up four runs, while also scoring two of PCC’s four runs as well as hitting a double.

“It’s tougher to make a mental adjustment than it is a physical adjustment, mental takes a little bit more work,” said coach Gutierrez. “You’re not going to see results, you just have to keep grinding through it, so that’s where we are, we’re grinding through it.”

Despite the loss, the Lancers are showing improvement at the plate, averaging six hits a game in their past four games, compared to 4.75 hits per game during their 14 game losing streak.

It’s a matter of putting a couple of hits together and not just scoring in two innings, when we only score in two innings no amount of runs is ever safe,” continued Gutierrez.

The Lancers have been minimizing fielding errors in their past few games as well, averaging only 0.6 per game in their recent three game span, as opposed to 2.7 errors per game during the losing streak.

“Defensive wise we’ve come a long way. Especially minimizing the errors… I’m happy,” finished Gutierrez.

Pasadena has shown progress in their last three games on both sides of the ball, and hope to turn their exponential development into a few more wins.

The Lancers fall to 1-6 at home and 4-19 overall as they look to earn some much needed wins in the closing half of the season.

