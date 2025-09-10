Share:

The Pasadena City College men’s soccer team entered Tuesday afternoon’s matchup against Allan Hancock College riding a wave of early season momentum, looking to extend their perfect 3-0 start. However, the Lancers were forced to settle for a 1-1 draw in a physical, tightly contested game on their home pitch at Robinson Stadium.

From the opening whistle, the match was a defensive chess match. Both sides played with intensity, limiting quality scoring opportunities and keeping each other at bay through the first 45 minutes of play. For most of the first half, neither team managed to break through. That is until stoppage time brought a dramatic shift in the momentum of the game.

Allan Hancock’s Edgar Chavez opened the scoring in the final moments of first-half stoppage time. The goal came off a chaotic sequence in front of the net, as PCC goalkeeper Matthew Gilmore made a diving deflection save, only for the rebound to fall perfectly for Chavez, who calmly slotted it home to put the Bulldogs up 1-0.

With just seconds left before the break, it looked like the Lancers would head into the locker room trailing. But forward Sebastian Jimenez had other plans. In a moment of individual brilliance, Jimenez took matters into his own hands, weaving through defenders before placing a gorgeous kick just beyond the reach of the keeper. The goal not only tied the match but also appeared to reignite the Lancers as both teams headed into halftime deadlocked at 1-1.

Coming out of the locker room, Pasadena City looked like a team on a mission. The Lancers seized control of the match, dictating the tempo and dominating possession. Their offensive attack was relentless, tallying 14 shots in the second half alone and pinning the Bulldogs deep in their own territory for extended periods. Defensively, PCC was airtight, not allowing a single shot on goal in the final 45 minutes of play.

However, despite the Lancers’ constant pressure on the attack, Allan Hancock’s goalkeeper Max Brewster stood tall. After conceding the late first-half goal, Brewster responded with poise and resilience, making 8 crucial saves in the second half to preserve the draw for the Bulldogs. The Lancers created opportunity after opportunity but ultimately couldn’t get past Brewster. His performance proved to be the difference maker in a match that, despite the Lancers’ statistical dominance, ended in a 1-1 draw.

With the tie, Pasadena City College remains unbeaten, moving to 3-0-1 on the season. After the game, head coach Francisco Cantero reflected on the result, saying that he believes the Lancers should have left Robinson Stadium with a win but won’t be discouraged by their effort.

“We did feel like we could have come out with the win after the game, but, you know, that’s just part of the game,” he said. “it’s not the best result for us. But it’s alright for now.”

Now, the Lancers shift their focus to their next challenge, a home game against Saddleback College. Coach Cantero and the team recognize that it will be a tough opponent, and they know adjustments are necessary to secure a win in this game and games moving forward.

“It’s probably gonna be a tough game against a team that we played last year, we lost to them,” Cantero said. “They made the playoffs last year. They lost in the same round that we did last year.”

Cantero continued, addressing the adjustments needed going forward.

“We do create a lot of good opportunities to score, we just need to finish them off and get ourselves in a good, comfortable lead against these teams.”

The Lancers’ matchup against the Bobcats is set for 4:00 p.m. on Friday, September 5th. Saddleback enters the game with a 1-1 record after a 3-1 loss to Cuyamaca College. PCC will look to get back in the win column and maintain their strong start to the season.







