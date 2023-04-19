PCC softball remains victorious extending their winning streak to four games. On April 11, the Lancers played Rio Hondo in a doubleheader securing their three-game series against the Road Runners.

“This was a series that we needed to win to make a push for playoffs and they took the first game from us so we’re always trying to win two out of three,” said Head Coach Monica Tantlinger-Marshall. “After getting the first, I felt good about the second.”

The Lancers showed their high spirits throughout the entire two-game stretch, never allowing two minutes of silence. The dugout was up on their feet cheering for their teammates whether they were on the field or in the batter’s box.

In previous games, it has been evident that the girls never let a lousy inning get to their heads even when the bases are loaded. The Lancers have shown that teamwork really does make the dream work for their squad.

“We’re here for each other like it says on our back we are always ‘one’ so that really helps,” said first baseman Marcella Ordonez. “We’re one team, we’re one unit. You can’t do it on your own, you need everybody and so we all have to be one in order to win games.”

Ordonez led off both games, starting the first one with a triple, which then set the tone for the rest of the innings.

“It helps when your teammates are helping you out,” said Ordonez. “It’s not an easy job batting first and having to see the pitches, but I thought I did well today. Like I said, everything I do is for us and for the unit that we are.”

Assistant Coach Stephanie Marshall stated in a previous game that the team’s energy is a big part of their performance which becomes important when trying to get as many wins as they can. This was evident, especially in the second game when the team gave their opponents mercy. The girls secured their lead of 8-0 in the first two innings and held it until the fifth. The Lancers continue to show that they are one not only between teammates but also among their coaches as well.

The coaches in the dugout are constantly cheering along with the team while the head coach is seen by the third base line jumping in the air every time a player gets a good hit.