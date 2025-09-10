Share:

Lancers continued their undefeated start to their season after a 4-1 victory over Allan Hancock in their home opener on Tuesday.

The Lancers handed Hancock their first loss of the season after their bout on Tuesday largely highlighted by freshman forward Alexandra Lopez’s stellar performance as she scored a hat trick ensuring their victory extending their incredible start.

The match started off with a bang as the Lancers got the scoring going within the first minute with Lopez blasting her first of three huge goals of the game, causing the crowd and her teammates to erupt with cheers. Lopez’s fierce start through her first couple of games has played a major factor in her team’s success so far as she has a team leading five goals in the span of three games this year.

This fall’s team is primarily built with new faces with the majority of the squad being freshmen, a different scene compared to their previous team, but they seek to follow up an astonishing season in the school’s history with another remarkable one.

“We’ve got a lot of talented players, so if we can stay connected and move together as a team and continue with our game plan I think we’ll have a successful season.” head coach Terryn Soelberg said when asked how they plan to continue their momentum down the stretch.

The Lancers have a long & tough road ahead to possibly match or exceed what they previously accomplished with an impressive sequel to last year’s results by achieving another deep playoff run pursuing to go all the way this time. The team is bound to face their challenges and adversity throughout a long span on their journey to reach regional finals once again as every team does, but their depth and versatility could end up being a game changer and just what they need to achieve another fantastic result to their campaign.

“I think this year what’s going to help us is our depth of our bench.” Soelberg replied when asked how she would lead her team to another deep playoff run.

The team is built with more players than previous squads, one could think this would make the decisions tougher for the head coach but this only enhances coach Soelberg’s options and strategy.

“It’s been a different 11 every game so that’s great, they can go run for 20 minutes and when they get tired it’s almost like hockey lines, I can get a whole other line on.” Soelberg said.

Soelberg’s supportive and motivating coaching methods is very evident to being an enormous part as to why the team continues to excel as you can see the passion she carries for the team, actively overseeing every major or minor detail with her players as the game goes along making sure everyone is feeling well and doing their part.

Pasadena works to build off their powerful start by pursuing a deep & dominant stretch across their next upcoming games. Their next matchup versus Saddleback will be a huge one as the team looks to get retribution against the team that ended their phenomenal run formerly. This encounter between the two teams can be seen as a potential early playoff contest giving us a preview as to what we can expect and perhaps the Lancers an idea on what to build on.







