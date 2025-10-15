Share:

Coming off a loss that ended the undefeated streak of the Lancers soccer team, head coach Francisco Cantero had to channel his inner Big Sean and try to bounce back against Rio Hondo. The Roadrunners are a team that, despite their record, played with the tenacity and aggression of an undefeated team while the Lancers looked to prove their loss was a fluke.

“Coming off the first loss of the season, and this was our first conference game, so what we wanted to do was just execute in every aspect of the field,” said coach Francisco Cantero.

The game started with the Lancers taking aim and firing at all angles, shooting corner kicks, headers, and just about anything to get the ball in the goal. After wearing the goalie down, Ronaldo Garcia scored the Lancers’ first goal giving Pasadena in a 1-0 lead, as he kicked with the elegance of an eagle in the air and perfectly timed the header. But that wasn’t enough for PCC. This game wasn’t about just winning; it was about showing you are worthy of your rankings. The Lancers proved their worthiness as they kept up the heat on both sides of the ball.

“It’s a tough game. We know that Rio Hondo is gonna be tough, physical, very aggressive, and we knew we needed to match that energy off the rip,” said Pasadena defender, Alessandro Diaz.

The Lancers’ defense wouldn’t let the Roadrunners run free. Attempting to pass and dribble, they would prove futile as Alessandro Diaz and Andre Baktchedjian were back for the Lancers, like a pack of wild coyotes ready to get any Roadrunner in their way. With their strong defense, the Lancers were able to get another goal off the foot of Julian Zungia with the help of an assist by Reyli Silva to put the Lancers up 2-0. It seemed as if nothing could go right for the Roadrunners, and at any moment, Wile. E. Coyote would come in with the dynamite. The Lancers scored once more before halftime, with Jouseph Contreras getting help from a Roadrunner defender who must have forgotten which team he was on, making the score 3-0 going into halftime.

“It’s all about chemistry,” said Jouseph Contreras, forward for the Lancers, when asked about ball movement. “It’s all about who wants the ball more, who’s hungry for the win, and today we were hungry for the win.”

Out of a highly offensive first half, the defense of the Lancers was determined to keep this lead. Goalie Leo Mendoza barked out orders as PCC made changes and substitutes throughout the game. Mendoza displayed his leadership and soccer IQ, and helped lead this speedy defense. With the Roadrunners struggling to keep possession of the ball, it was only a matter of time before the Lancers scored again. In the 64th minute another goal was scored off the foot of David Canales, who was in perfect position for the pass by Julian Zuniga. The Roadrunners attempted to mellow the deficit they were in with one goal, but the Lancers Jouseph Contreras was as quick as a fox and scored to make the final score 5-1.

“We got a lot of opportunities to score, we put 5 away, but we wanted a little more. We still gave up a goal, but all around, it was a good team performance,” said coach Cantero for the Lancers.

The Lancers have a promising season ahead with only one loss on record. They look to make it deep into the Conference Tournament and show that they can still play like an undefeated team.

