Share:

Last Friday evening PCC’s Women soccer team destroyed LA Harbor by a landslide with a score of 11-1 giving them 14 wins, 1 tie, and 1 loss of the season.

“We worked on finishing a lot, our backline, connecting our midfielders,” said head coach Terryn Soelberg. “We knew going in that it should be a game that we get a good result in and should finish and finish strong”.

In the first half Lancers did indeed start strong with a score of 1-0 within the first couple minutes of the game.

“I’m really happy that I was able to come with a goal,” sophomore forward Isabella Guerro said. “I think it happened within the first 30 seconds. So I think that really set us off on a good note.”

On that good note, a big highlight was when freshman midfielder Nadia Aguilar lured several LA Harbor players into thinking she was trying to score. Instead, Aguilar chose to kick the ball last minute to freshman forward Raylyn Laney, who used the window Agualar opened and scored a goal making 4-0. That communication kept the Lancers on top keeping the score 5-0 all the way into the game’s 2nd half. Trust in each other and communicating their passes was the main difference in both teams that earned Lancer’s the victory.

“I really hope to build even more chemistry with my team,” sophomore midfielder Charlie Gallardo said. “I know it’s already been a good amount of season, but there’s still more to learn.”

Gallardo showcased that chemistry with her signaling teammates all throughout the match, one being sophomore forward Isabela Guerrero who had the ball passed to her and scored another two goals. The momentum just kept on going with Gallardo and sophomore midfielder Delilah Vazquez dealing the killing blow to LA Harbor’s dream of winning by ending the game with a score of 11-1.

“I’m excited for all the teammates that were able to get their first goal today,” Guerrero said. “Or just a couple of our girls got two goals, and Charlie even got a hat trick.”

“We plan to keep working hard, staying in tip top shape, and keep finishing,” Soelberg said. This is important. We have 3 more conference games and wanna finish off strong”.

As for how they plan on celebrating victory over LA Harbor, the team had a big dinner after the game.

“They’re a big fan of In-n-Out so that’s for sure where we’ll go,” Soelberg said.

Lancers can catch the next women’s soccer game on Friday November 1st against Long Beach College.

Follow: