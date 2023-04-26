The Lancers softball team suffered a loss at home on Friday against the Mounties in an 8-2 game and are ready to move forward as the regular season closes.

Pasadena City College gave its all against the dominant Mount Sac in 7 innings, producing five hits, two runs, and two stolen bases, but came up short and is now 15-7 in the conference and overall 23-14. Mount Sac has now won 15 consecutive games in a row and has beaten the Lancers in all three appearances this season.

Head Coach Monica Tantlinger gave her thoughts on the game and what lessons to take moving forward as the season closes.

“We had one bad inning where we spotted them multiple runs and that’s hard to come back from,” Coach Tantlinger said. “We needed to play good softball today…I thought my kids looked much more focused in the box than they did yesterday.” Lancers lost against Chaffey College on the day before and have lost two in a row.

First Baseman Marcella Ordonez had a base hit and was 1-3 on Friday and reflected on her performance against Mount Sac.

“You know Mount Sac is a really tough team competitively, they are typically a really good team,” Ordonez said. “I just really wanted to get a hit today so that was just in my head, be aggressive…that was my main goal, you know just to do something.”

Third baseman Jaimie Harris, who broke the all-time softball home run record in PCC history last week, was 1-4 against Mount Sac. She gave a positive outlook despite the loss.

“I had to go into it very open-minded and relaxed,” Harris said while discussing the last time facing the Mounties, overcoming the nerves in facing Mount Sac. “I was struggling with anxiety so I tried to step out of that today and not worry about it so much.”

She was robbed of a home run in her first at-bat on Friday but was caught. It was caught by the outfielder on the warning fence; however, the fence broke which paused the game, robbing Harris of a home run. She reflected on that at-bat and what happened.

“She went over the fence to catch it and she kind of flew back,” Harris said. “I’ll give her props for that because that is a really good play to make.”

Mount Sac softball has had an exceptional season and extended its winning streak to 15 games in a row. The Mounties are now 21-1 in the conference and 32-5. The 15-game winning streak began coincidentally against PCC on March 31 and they have continued to dominate against the softball conference. Mirannda Rodriquez, the pitcher for Mount Sac during Friday’s game, pitched a complete game shutout and Rodriquez is now 12-0 this season.

The Lancers softball team will now face Ventura College at home on Monday and are ready to break from the minor two-game slump. Breanna Rodriguez, the centerfielder for PCC, gives her thoughts on Monday’s game against the Ventura Pirates and what the game plan is.

“Right now most of our game plan is to keep playing good softball,” Rodriguez said. “Just keep competing since we are going into the playoffs and we’re trying to keep grinding through and keep playing good softball.”

Coach Tantlinger said that her goal going into Ventura was to “play another competitive softball game.”

Jaimie Harris continues her unprecedented run and is ready for Monday’s game as well against Ventura College.

“Same mentality that I have right now is just staying with myself, I know how to play, I’ve been playing this game forever,” Harris said while reminding herself to enjoy the game she loves. “ Just have fun because If I don’t have fun, it will go south for me you know.”

The next game will be against Cerritos College will be on April 26 at Robinson Park at 1 pm.