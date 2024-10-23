Share:

Last Friday evening the Huskies were met by the full force of Pasadena’s attacking capabilities as the Lancers went on to win the conference matchup with a score of 7-0.

This victory marked a new season-high in goals for the Lancers who now have another conference win under their belt.

“[Scoring seven goals] helps a lot,” head coach Terryn Soelberg said. “Now that they’ve got some confidence to score some goals, hopefully we can take that into our next game.”

Leading the scoring effort was sophomore midfielder Charlie Gallardo, who struck two goals with fellow starting sophomore forwards, Hailey Hull and Angely Puga joining in on the action as well hoisting a goal each.

“It looked like practice out there,” Gallardo said. “I’m glad we finished and broke through.”

As the lead extended, Pasadena took the opportunity to showcase the talent on the reserve squad, with the bench contributing three goals to the total. Freshman midfielders Nadia Aguilar and Admari Polanco each tallied a goal. Along with sophomore forward Alexa Espinoza-Gutierrez, who added to the lead.

“I thought [the bench] stepped up,” Soelberg said. “Especially those who came off the bench and scored goals, that’s what we want.”

Pasadena’s defense showed up and continued to shut down the opposing offense, tallying their ninth clean sheet of the year. They now have the fifth-best defense in terms of goals allowed per match.

“We’re always going to want a [clean sheet],” sophomore defender Sydney Esquival said. “Getting one today is a team [morale] booster.”

The next home match for the Lancers will be against LA Harbor College this Friday, Oct. 25 at 4 p.m.

