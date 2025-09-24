Share:

One of the worst things a college coach can do is have a losing season. The only thing worse than that is having two losing seasons, and Coach Peron for PCC, with his tenacious attitude, is determined not to let that happen. Last year, PCC’s women’s basketball teams lost multiple sophomore players before the first tip, leaving a team full of freshmen to try and lead the team. The Lancers struggled last year, ending with a 5-23 record, the worst under Coach Peron.

When asked about the team, Coach Peron said, “It wasn’t a little bad, it was a lot of bad.”

“If you practice at a 9 or 10, you can play at that level. And one of the things that we established is that we are not practicing like a 6 or 7,” said assistant coach Gary Potts. “That is not acceptable. Like he said, we are not accepting players that will practice at that 7, 8 level, because you can never get to the 9 and the 10 when you’re playing the Mount Sacs, Trade Techs, etc…”

“Last year, we lost 4 or 5 players before the season started. So we had nothing but freshmen. And that was part of the reason why we didn’t win as many games,” said head coach Joe Peron. “We had no leadership, no experience.”

This year, they look to turn that around, starting with returning players Lyndsey Valverde and Monica Menzies, the backcourt duo that earned selections on the 2024-2025 All-South Coast Conference North Division women’s basketball team. Both players averaged over 16 points and had season highs of 28 (Valverde) and 33 (Menzies), providing the bulk of PCC’s scoring last year. But with new transfers and the past freshmen who have evolved into sophomores, PCCs’ scoring will be taking a huge leap. Even with the scoring, the Lancers still have a defensive problem that needs to be fixed from last year. Knowing that the Lancers worked hard in the off-season to build team chemistry, they hope they can repair the damage of last year.

Jemani Abrams, a new transfer on the PCC women’s basketball team, said, “I’m looking to, you know, change the environment within the team. I’m coming here because I know I could be a good asset to the team. Um, I’m looking to, you know, we’re the underdogs right now, so I’m looking to, you know, show people that we’re not underdogs.”

The Lancers had a tournament on September 21st in Santa Clarita, the first showing of the new team, and although the games did not count towards the records, that didn’t stop the Lancers from grabbing the lunch pail and going to work. The Lancers outscored their opponents 95-30 in two games, holding one team to 10 points, showing their defensive prowess, proving to everyone that PCC is ready to make a huge comeback.

“Overall, I was impressed with each one of the young ladies. They did really well. Individually, and as a team, they did really well. I’m looking at their defense right now, and their defense is, for that to be their first game altogether, they look pretty good. It even earned some compliments from other coaches in the places,” said head coach Joe Peron. “They would say You look good, Joe, I said, Man, I won five games last year. I gotta look good. I ain’t ever repeating that.”

The Lancers will start the official season off with a scrimmage where they will face the Taft Cougars, hopefully securing a win to start the season off on a good note. Starting the season with a win is crucial to a team like PCC where they are attempting to come back from rock bottom. This season entails a team almost brand new that’s hoping to restore the name of the Lady Lancer, and with coach Peron’s resume, I’d bet the farm the Lancers turn it around.

“This year, I got five people that started the game who could all score. I got two people off the bench who can just score automatically. So I’m for sure 6,7 deep when it comes to scoring and quickness. So, I’m getting back to where we used to be,” said coach Joe Peron.

