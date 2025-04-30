Share:

The Lancers defeated conference opponent East Los Angeles with an 8-4 victory at home last Thursday afternoon.

The pendulum of momentum swung in favor of the Huskies early on as a lead-off double began the flurry of hits East Los Angeles had all game. Pasadena’s pitching struggles in the top of the first inning led to an early 2-0 deficit.

Pasadena’s confidence didn’t waver despite the early fall in the scoring department.

“We had our backs against the wall [early on], so there’s nowhere else to go but forward,” first baseman Adrian Roman said.

With the Lancers failing to respond to the Huskies’ scoring through the first two innings, pitcher Hugo Tafoya shouldered the responsibility of not only keeping his team in the game but also atoning for his early blunders that put the Lancers behind.

Tafoya did exactly that, tallying six quick outs through soft contact into the infield along with strikeouts that kept the match close.

In the bottom of the third inning, Pasadena began responding to the Huskies with their bats. With two outs and runners on second and third base, Adrian Roman approached the plate and slashed a single into centerfield, scoring his teammates and tying the match, 2-2.

Tafyoa extended his stellar outing across his final four innings, shutting out the Huskies through the seventh inning and keeping Pasadena firmly in the driving seat of the matchup.

As the defense and pitching collaborated in keeping the door shut on East Los Angeles, so did the bats at the plate. After shortstop Bryan Richman reached base following a Huskie error, Roman added another RBI to his day as a double lined down the left field line, taking the lead 3-2 in the bottom of the fifth inning.

Pasadena continued its onslaught of batting in the bottom of the sixth following a single from left fielder Thomas Villanueva that brought in another Lancer to home plate, extending the team’s lead to 4-2.

With a two-run lead, the Lancers looked to increase that lead at the bottom of the seventh. After singles from center fielder Tyler Garcia and right fielder Devon Eskridge, Villanueva approached the at-bat with scoring on his mind. A ground-rule double into center field scored the two Lancers, now making the Lancers lead read 6-2 on the scoreboard.

“[Pat Mcgee] is a great coach, he loves all his players deeply, so knowing he has our backs, we have his,” Villanueva said. “I hit that [ground-rule double] for coach.”

The Huskies would bark back with a run of their own in the eighth inning, cutting the Lancers’ lead to three runs, but a quick pitching change from Tafoya to Aiden Nunez, the Huskies would get sent back to their cage, and the Lancers to the plate to hit once again.

Pasadena struck the dagger in the bottom of the eighth as a 2-run moonshot into right center field from catcher Joaquin Salcedo, now spelling a victory for Pasadena.

“[Hugo Tafoya] pitched his tale off, we had given runs up early, big deal, you gotta battle,” head coach Pat McGee said. “He was pretty phenomenal, shut it down, and did his thing. I challenged him on Tuesday and he delivered.”

A solo shot from the Huskies at the top of the ninth inning was only a ceremonial score as Pasadena closed the match 8-4.

The Lancers have qualified for the 3C2A SoCal Regional and face the No. 3 ranked Palomar College this weekend in a three-game series.

