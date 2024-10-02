Share:

Pasadena City College fell to the No.3 California ranked Long Beach City College Vikings after a flash in the pan performance last Wednesday evening Sep. 25.

During the first set, there was an extended break given to both teams as a set of lights had gone out for nearly 15 minutes. This did not slow Pasadena as they continued to score two straight points returning from break, and went to win the first set 25-12, with the teams energy being visibly vibrant.

As the game went on, Pasadena showed strong teamwork with great plays by standout sophomore outside hitter Biko Hollie, as she continued to be a step ahead of her teammates and opponents with her quick reaction timing.

“I’ve been playing since I was 12,” Hollie said. “I have always trusted my natural abilities.”

The years of practice and hard work have only sharpened her natural abilities which have helped her become one of the team’s key players.

After the first set, Long Beach displayed multiple reasons why they have continued their undefeated season for another match, as the school went on to win the next three sets with scores, 24-26, 27-29, and 14-25

While Long Beach proved their dominance, Pasadena showed they could be one of the best teams in the conference, but this defeat highlighted the areas where they are easily exposed.

The Lancers’ lack of energy near the end seemed worrying, as they had worked hard to give themselves the best positions to win, yet had visibly looked as if hope was fading each time Long Beach scored.

“We begin to get frantic near the end of the sets,” freshman middle blocker Savannah Curtis said. “We need to be more consistent [in] closing out the block, and sticking together as a team”.

“That’s the area we’ve been working on, we’re trying to watch film,” head coach Mike Terrill said. “Once we have this figured out, we’ll have a breakthrough and more fun.”

The Lancers volleyball team will have a youth volleyball night at the Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium, as they hope to find form against the 2-7 Compton Tartars this Wednesday Oct. 2 at 6 p.m.

