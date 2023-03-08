Riding high on back-to-back wins earlier in the week, the PCC baseball team claimed another win on Friday, March 3, against the El Camino Warriors at Brookside Park’s Jackie Robinson Field in a clean victory, finishing 5-2.

After the Lancers quickly established their two-point lead in the bottom of the first inning, El Camino struggled to pick up the pace. The rowdy chanting on the Warriors’ side led to the team’s first point, turning into a game of cat and mouse.

Who was the cat and who was the mouse briefly alternated, but Lancers gained the upper hand in the long run after continued shutdowns from starting pitcher Coleman Mitchell.

“Mainly, I’m focused on the runner on third. But the biggest thing is just kind of focusing on the batter, ‘cause every out matters. So, just being quick to home and trying not to let a guy steal easily is the biggest thing,” said Mitchell.

Unfortunately for the Warriors, their attempts at catching up on the Lancers’ lead were slower than the snow melting on the nearby mountains.

Morale on the El Camino team fell silent despite scurrying when left fielder, Aryonis Harrison tip-toed between first and second base. Their pitcher soon became aggravated, while first baseman Jake Trabbie sent the ball far enough for Harrison to go all the way around and bring the score to 3-1.

“I’m a pretty quick runner, so my goal is to be on there and give my hitter some fastballs. I’m there to distract him, and when I feel I can take the base, that’s my best opportunity to go and make some havoc,” said Harrison. “I’m just trying to do my job at the end of the day, you know? Just mess with them a little bit.”

Any hope of tying soon fell apart as Lancers slowly inched closer and closer to another point at the top of the fifth inning, leaving the Warriors in the dust of a 3-point lead.

By the seventh inning, both teams were light on each other’s feet. Outfielder, Damien Ureta knocked the ball far back and ran so fast that he lost his helmet on his way to second base. Eventually, he pushed the tally to 5-1 when he sneaked back to home base before the Warriors knew what hit them.

Pitcher, Rider Gardner followed Mitchell’s lead and kept the Warriors from making it past first base in the seventh and eighth innings, making the game a showcase for both hawkeye pitchers.

Trabbie and second baseman, Ivan Barragan teased the Warriors’ pitcher during the eighth inning, where the former made it to second base with ease as El Camino scrambled to get him.

In the final ninth inning, the Warriors found their voice in the dugout and barely managed a second point, but it was all too late as Lancers led three points ahead when the game ended on a flyout from center fielder, Tommy Castillo.

From start to finish, the team operated as a hivemind, keeping the Warriors on edge from ever gaining the upper hand.

“The kids did a really good job, and I’m proud of them. They’re working hard, they’re developing, they’re getting better,” said head coach Pat McGee. “One of the foundations of this program is that we get 1% better each day. And I think these guys are taking steps in the right direction.”

So far, the men’s baseball team has had a shaky standing in the South Coast Conference. Although they claimed three wins in the week, including one against El Camino on Tuesday, they’re firmly in the middle compared to other teams.

“It honestly feels like we should be doing this [well]. I don’t want to sound cocky, but we’re good, and I think if we just play like we did today every time, then it’s going to be hard to beat us,” said Mitchell.