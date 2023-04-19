Despite being on a losing streak, PCC’s baseball team is confident in getting the Lancers in shape and ready for the playoffs.

On April 14, PCC played Chaffey College and, while the Lancers had a steady start to the game, only allowing one run in the first 4 innings, they continued to make moves in the batter’s box. Although they made it on base frequently, the hard part was getting home.

“That’s a triple, that’s a triple,” an audience member cheered as first baseman, Jake Trabbie, hit the baseball to right field and got a triple while bringing another player home.

During the nine inning game, the Lancers held a lead of 2-1 in the third and tied 2-2 in the fifth, however, the top of the 6th is where the most damage was done. The score quickly changed from a tie to 7-2, with Chaffey taking the lead.

This caused a moment of frustration from head coach Pat McGee as he tipped over his chair and yelled out to his players, “Play the freaking game!”

The team made up for a bad inning in the 7th, making it a 1-2-3 inning and scoring another run. Still, they were focused on the game and, although the aftermath consisted of little to no talking, the team did not look completely defeated.

“I don’t feel good, but I don’t feel bad,” said left fielder Aryonis Harrison. “I feel in between. It’s been a long week and we’ve been on the road a lot, but it’s just something we need to work on after this game.”

The head coach also agrees as he mentioned previous games where the team had the lead multiple times but lost in the end. However, he keeps his hopes high for his team.

“They’re a good team,” said McGee. “We played four games against playoff teams. I think we’re right there. Even this game, as much as we didn’t play well, it came to the last hour. I’m not panicking by any stretch of the imagination.”

As the playoffs are approaching, the team is looking to practice harder and straighten out their mistakes.

As for being on the road and playing every day this week, Harrison said that the short rest between games did not necessarily affect their performance as a team. All they’re focused on is the next game and getting back to practice.

“We’ll be good,” said Harrison. “We all just gotta string together at the same time but we’ll be ok.”

McGee stated that these types of “playoff environments” are just what the team needs to harden and prepare for the big games coming up.

“If the first time we experience this adversity is in the playoffs, that’s too late,” said McGee. “So these gentlemen will be better for it the next time they face that opportunity.”

With playoffs only three weeks away, the Lancers are looking to bounce back and are confident they’ll get out of the slump.