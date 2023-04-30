PCC’s softball team ended their last game before the playoffs with a hard loss of 10-1 against Cerritos on Apr. 26, but are looking forward to a clean slate.

The Lancers were given mercy after the fifth inning when they only managed to score one run against Cerritos’ ten run lead. From innings one through four the team could not get a single run in, and in most cases, they couldn’t get a player on base at all.

In the fourth inning, they began to make some moves when left fielder, Olivia Nanez, made it onto second base. Unfortunately, that is as far as they got before the inning was over. It was evident that the team was not playing their best.

“Even warming up they all looked kinda done,” said an audience member when the game ended.

“It’s a mental thing,” said catcher, Alyssa Ceballos. “I feel like we’re gonna get past it. We have a week of practice before we go to playoffs so I feel like we’ll be prepared by the time playoffs come up.”

With playoffs starting next week on Friday, head coach, Monica Tatlinger, hopes this game and recent ones impact her team to get back into the correct mindset.

“We haven’t really been playing good softball for the past five, six, seven games,” said Tatlinger. “The good thing is once it gets to the playoffs, all bets are off. Everything starts fresh so I’m really hoping that my team is gonna step up and play the way that I know they’re capable.”

In the fifth and final inning, the Lancers had bases loaded while on the offense. After three runs in by Cerritos, the girls called a timeout to cool off. As soon as their huddle broke, they made a clean double play and got their last two outs.

“We’re a very [emotional] team so once we’re all discombobulated, it’s good to come back together as a team,” said Ceballos. “It’s good to slow it down because once the game gets fast it falls from there.”

After mistakes from the infield and outfield, the tension on the field was felt all around. The crowd became quiet with the occasional “you got this” towards the team and the dugout continued to try and uplift their teammates on the field.

“It’s hard because I know how good of players they are,” said pitcher Elena Bahnimtewa after seeing her teammates struggling to make plays. “My team is a bunch of good players and I know that today doesn’t define us and we’re gonna be a force to be reckoned with at the playoffs.”

The Lancers only have one week of practice before playoffs begin on Friday, May 5 and they are hoping to get back into their own groove. After having a winning streak of six games this season, the team fell off their high horse but are confident that “starting over” is going to freshen them up.