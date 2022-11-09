The Lancers last home game of the regular season quickly opened with PCC leaving their opponent scoreless until the third quarter. Victor Valley made it a close fight with PCC’s second, and third string defensive squad in the end only losing by a mere five points.

It was the sophomores last game as Lancers at PCC, ending their time at the school in front of the home fans before transferring to the next steps in their football careers.

In the win, PCC improved their record to 5-4, giving them a chance to get into the playoffs. This was emphasized by the Lancers mood postgame, as players celebrated, hugged their families in the bleachers, and fist pumped the air.

Early on in the game, the Lancers took a 7-0 lead on a 37-yard touchdown reception pass, by running back Issac Glover. The Lancers would go on to score one more touchdown and a field goal going into halftime with a 17-0 lead.

As the halftime show neared, the marching band was practicing playing during live play, forcing the referees to pause the game and yell multiple times, “I need the band not to play,” but to no avail. Eventually the band stopped and the game continued, and fans booed once the marching band stood quietly.

Prior to the start of the second half, the buzzing in the crowd was anticipated, given the Lancers early beatdown in the game.

Though the third quarter started off smoothly, things started to fall apart for the Lancers, as two of their defenders collided on a play, leaving one lying on the field for a few minutes, before being helped to the sidelines by coaches and fellow teammates.

Another injury hit the Lancers in the third quarter, this time to quarterback Joshua Andrade forcing him out of the game. This allowed for Jakob Doolittle, the backup quarterback to take over and assume the role for the remainder of the game.

The status of the players and their injuries were not made clear following the game.

In the continued onslaught of touchdowns, by passing and using their strong running game, Lancers running back Caleb Gardner pitched in, running down the field in a 78-yard rushing play for a touchdown and extending the Lancers lead to 33-14.

“Scoring my second career touchdown is a blessing,” Gardner said when reflecting on the moment. “I want to thank my linemen and skill players for blocking for me because without them I wouldn’t have scored any of my touchdowns.”

The Lancers defense was exceptionally strong early in the game, but as PCC’s lead grew, it started to lose its sharpness, and Victor Valley started to crawl back. The Lancers allowed their second and third string defenders playing time, which allowed for Victor Valley to storm back with four touchdowns in the third and fourth quarters.

Jordan Monroe collected 4 sacks, the second most QB sacks in a single game. This fell just behind Alonzo Brooks who holds the record at 4.5 sacks in a game, when he set the record on November 5, 1977 v. El Camino.

At the end of the game, Victor Valley scored two touchdowns in a matter of minutes, including after a successful onside kick recovery. This put a lot of pressure on the PCC’s defense to hold the line and prevent Victor Valley from scoring any more to overtake them.

“I just wish that we had a better day on defense and offense,” Oscar Willis, a wide receiver for the Lancers said after the game. “But, hey as long as we can pull it out and get that done, that’s all that matters.”

The Lancers held on, 40-35 and head coach of the Lancers Robert Tucker expressed his satisfaction with the team, on both their resiliency and resolve.

“I love their finish. I love their resolve. I love how resilient they’ve been,” Tucker said. “So I could not be happier with this group.”