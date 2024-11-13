Share:

Pasadena shutout the Glendale Vaqueros in a 12-0 win this past Saturday.

The team secured its bid to the American Championship Bowl after a second consecutive division title and now aims to finish the regular season undefeated for the first time in 50 years.

A Lancers offense that averaged 40 points a game entering Saturday, struggled to score the entire match following an injury to sophomore quarterback Kaden Taylor early in the first quarter. Injuries at the quarterback position have been an issue in the final stretch of the season with freshman Gianni Mascolino having suffered a season-ending injury a couple of weeks back.

With injuries plaguing the Lancers, it was up to freshman quarterback Sitani Suguturaga to keep the Lancers’ hopes of a perfect season alive.

“I saw [Taylor] limping and started warming up just in case,” Suguturaga said. “I was called up and felt ready and prepared.”

Suguturaga struggled early on, but had the help of the Lancers’ defense that forced Glendale to punt on all but one of their possessions, with the exception of a forced fumble recovered by Pasadena.

“[The offense] was slow but our defense is very good,” Suguturaga said. “Kaden helped me prepare for this week a lot.”

The running game was present all day for Pasadena, totaling 197 yards on 47 attempts and accounting for the game’s sole touchdown. In contrast to only 11 attempts through the air by both quarterbacks.

“I love our commitment to the run,” head coach Robert Tucker said. “You gotta be able to run the ball to win championships.”

A 6-0 lead entering the 4th quarter spelled the possibility of a comeback for the Vaqueros but quickly shut the door with Suguturaga slinging a ball through an open seam to sophomore tight end Deven Muniz into Vaquero territory. Lancers’ running attack sealed the deal with the running back duo of sophomores Micah Mendoza and Mohammad Maali breaking through Glendale’s defense for the game-sealing touchdown.

“I’ve been ripping that pass this whole week in practice,” Suguturaga said. “All of our running backs are dogs, I love those guys.”

Defensive excellence was displayed through each quarter, resulting in Pasadena’s first shutout win of the year. Glendale struggled to move the ball downfield through both the air and the ground, only averaging 1.6 yards per play on offense.

“We came prepared and adjusted,” freshman linebacker Ethan Bowser said. “We always want to shut the offense out.”

The Lancers will face off against the LA Valley College Monarchs this Saturday at Robinson stadium.

“[The upcoming Monarchs match] is just another game,” Bowser said. “Lets just go 1-0 each week.”

