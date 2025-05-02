Share:

Friday, May 2, will see the first game in a three-game series, with the Lancers facing off against the Palomar Comets.

After successfully bouncing back in their recent bout with East LA with an 8-4 victory, the Lancers snagged the opportunity to head off to the 3C2A Regionals this weekend.

The beginning of the season saw its fair share of tribulations, with the aftermath of the Eaton fire leaving the team without a field for six weeks and injuries leaving some players out of commission for the year. Despite circumstances and the rocky start, Coach Pat Mgcee remains optimistic that the team will continue to show their perseverance through to the playoffs.

“We’re gonna bounce back from all this adversity, and we’ve been held back by some things that people just really can’t account for in any situation,” McGee said. “I believe in them.”

Despite the number of setbacks, the Lancers’ hopes for this season’s playoffs remain solid. Even as the Jackie Robinson Memorial field was caught in the aftermath of the Eaton fire, players were left without a proper field to practice for a portion of the season. Those like center fielder Tyler Garcia stepped up to face the challenge and plan on emerging from the smoke to keep advancing.

“As a baseball player, we are entitled to have a little adversity during the season,” Garcia said. “You know, we have a good head on our shoulders and we’re gonna do good.”

With their last game against Palomar cancelled in 2024 and a loss to them during the 2022 playoffs, this year the Lancers have a fresh chance to take down the No. 3 ranked team. Currently sitting at 21-16, the Lancers hope to stack another win onto their two-game streak and avoid ending up adding to Palomar’s eight.

This recent history and the high-ranking profile of Palomar isn’t fazing the Lancers by any means.

“I think it’s a great matchup for us, so it’s never about who we play, it’s how we play,” McGee said. “We can play Palomar, we can play the Dodgers, it’s how we go about the game, and so they understand that.”

McGee isn’t alone in his optimism, with shortstop Brian Richman unbothered and ready to tackle the challenge ahead.

“There’s nothing that I’m worried about, you know,” Richman said. “Nothing we haven’t seen from them. We played really good teams all year, [Mt. San Antonio College] had amazing pitching, Cerritos had amazing pitching.”

“All we gotta do is just put up offensive numbers, and I think it would be good,” Garcia said.

Should the Lancers come out triumphant over Palomar, they’ll advance in the bracket and move on to the super regionals beginning May 8.

