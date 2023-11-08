The bleachers were filled with excitement and chants for the Lancer’s volleyball team from many student athletes, some even dressed in Halloween costumes. Once again, the Lancers took home a momentous win Wednesday night against Long Beach and upped their winning streak to seven.

The Lancers were looking to redeem themselves after their last game against Long Beach on September 9. They lost and the score was a very close 3-2.

The Lancers started off strong, winning the first set with a score of 25-18.

They continued their lead in the second set with Emma Yogan bombing two kills ensuring they never fell behind. Set two ended with a score of 25-22.

Long Beach stepped up in set 3 with multiple attacks and won 25-17.

In the final nerve wracking set, Long Beach took the lead halfway through 17-13 but the Lancers took back the game. Lindsey Delgadillo made a key dump kill bringing the score to 19-19. The game ended with a close score of 22-25.

Ashley Marrone came off the bench and proved herself a key sub. She believes the team’s mindset has proved very crucial to their winning streak.

“We’ve honestly just been working on the mentality of the game. We have the skills, we know how to play the game, that’s why we’re here,” said Marrone. “I think it’s just focusing more on controlling our thoughts, forgetting our mistakes, moving on and thinking about it one point at a time.”

PCC head coach Mike Terrill also believes the team’s mindset is what has helped them progress through the game and season.

“At the end there we were a little timid in the first half of the last set and we were making some uncharacteristic errors and then we just talked about ‘What are we competing for?’” said Terrill. “We had to kind of reshift, reset our mindset. And we came out really strong out of our last timeout.”

The next game is against El Camino at El Camino College on November 10. It will be their last game before the Socal Regional playoffs.