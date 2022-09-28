Streamed live on youtube while the sun was setting, the visiting PCC Lancers football team took on the Antelope Valley College Marauders for the first time ever Saturday, September 24. The play-by-play was called by Emery Johnson, fans were able to watch the game live thanks to SoCal College Sports who stream all the home games for AVC football, the camera work and replays gave the game a professional touch. Although the video feed was bad at first due to the sun setting, the game’s broadcast overall was a treat for both PCC and AVC football fans to enjoy anytime.

Marauders won the coin toss letting PCC receive the football first, which then led to an unlucky first period where Pasadena made numerous errors including an interception thrown by quarterback Anthony Arnou intended for wide receiver Ivan Austry. AVC was then able to score a touchdown and kick a field goal for the extra point, leaving PCC in a quick 7-0 deficit early in the first period.

The Lancers kept changing out between Juaquin Elliot and Isacc Glover as running backs but Glover was the leader of the two with 51 yards in 11 carry attempts. It seemed as if the announcer was peeved by the Lancers changing of running backs and mentioned it during the play-by-play.

“It seems to be a bit of a running back by committee,” announced Johnson.

With less than 3 minutes left in the period, Austry fumbled the ball due to pressure applied by the Marauder’s defense. PCC’s defense was put to the test as they had to hold the fort, as Arnou and his offense kept giving the Marauders opportunities. Arnou had missed the previous game due to an injury sustained during the Lancers’ home game against Cerritos College Saturday, September 3.

“He is very talented, Looking forward to getting him back healthy soon,”head coach Robert Tucker said in a text

At the start of the second period, Arnou threw a deep pass attempt to Austry while he was covered by 3 separate defenders deep, causing an interception which was caught by AVC defensive back Ethan John. Capitalizing, the Marauders used the momentum to score another touchdown leaving PCC in an even deeper hole, 14-0.

With pressure on every play, Arnou kept trying the passing game with little progress the rest of his evening. Arnou was replaced by Jakob Doolittle who attempted to rally back but was put in too late in the game to regain the lead.

“Our starter is a phenomenal player. I will always have his back,” wrote Doolittle.

After an unsuccessful rally led by Doolittle, the Lancers eventually lost to the Marauders 27-14 but in their rally PCC showed their resolve to keep the fight going, despite the early deficit and chaotic play.

“Very proud of Jakob Doolittle who has done a good job of coming in to run the offense with limited reps,” wrote Tucker.

The Lancers’ offensive line seems to need some work to keep pressure off the quarterbacks and open up holes for running plays, especially if they are playing injured. Both Arnou and Doolittle can throw great distances but would be more successful getting familiar with their receiver’s abilities when it comes to their assignments. Throwing the ball far means nothing if no one is there to receive it, but the Marauders were there several times and used it to defeat the Lancers. Nonetheless, both quarterbacks showed great talent and the ability to perform under duress. Overall PCC’s offense is still figuring out what strategy works in a variety of situations, but they look united and ready to face the rest of the season.

“Tough game, Lancers! Thanks for your passion!” wrote President/Superintendent Erika Endrijonas, via Twitter.

After the sun had set the picture quality was superb, and having the ability to watch at home opened the door to PCC football fans interested in their team, but unable to make it to the stadium, hopefully, the school intends to do the same one day. The Lancers next game will be at home at Robinson Stadium as they face Moorpark College Raiders Friday, September 30, both teams have a 2-2 record, and kick-off is at 7 PM.