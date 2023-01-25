In a close finish, the Lancers fell to the Mount San Antonio Mounties 45-55 at the South Coast Conference, placing PCC 4th out of 5 regional women’s community college basketball teams in the north division of the SCC. The loss put the Lancers on an overall losing streak of 3 games and puts them at 7-7 overall.

The Lancers started to trail behind immediately, with a score of 16-8 at the end of the first quarter. The Mounties took advantage of the Lancer’s lack of man-to-man defense, and were able to score layups easier, and move the ball. By the end of the first half, the Mounties were up 26-18. Prior to the game starting, the crowd had minimal energy from both teams’ fans, with only a small group intensely cheering for Mount SAC on the side.

Mount SAC is notorious for beating the Lancers in women’s basketball. They have defeated the Lancers 8 consecutive times since 2018.

Although the odds seemed to be pinned against them, the pacing started to pick up in the second half as the Lancers started to catch up. During the fourth quarter, forward Tena Ikidi shot a layup that cut the score to 39-35, closing the gap from the Mounties.

“Most of us are freshmen so I think [this loss] is a learning experience for us,” Ikidi said. “It’s gonna boost us to win the next game.”

Ikidi’s performance overall was impressive during the game. The sophomore was able to execute 13 rebounds and a total of 21 points scored for the Lancers. Backup center, Tatiana Ayala was also able to squeeze out a few points for the lancers, trailing just behind her at 11 points scored in total.

Unfortunately, this wasn’t enough to carry out a victory. Mount SAC guard Jamaya Mickens scored 12 points and executed 7 rebounds throughout the game. Mickens along with Ellie Yick and Dailani Richardson sank 11 points each for the Mounties.

Along with a dissatisfied crowd, Lancers head coach Joe Peron appeared to be unsatisfied with the performance of his players all throughout the night.

“We were sleepy in the first half and opened in the second half,” said Peron. “If we had any intensity that we had at the first game, we’d be up 15 points.

Overall, the crowd seemed to be disappointed in the end. The fans seemed to be bored and mostly quiet on the courtside, with the exception of a rebound and layup shot being made here or there.

This win for Mount SAC places them 1st in the SCC North Division while the Lancers have been placed second to last. Currently, Rio Hondo is placed third in the North Division. The Lancers play against Rio Hondo at the Hutto Patterson Gym this Friday on Coaches vs Cancer night. In collaboration with the National Association of Basketball Coaches and the American Cancer Society, the Coaches vs Cancer program has brought people together to help fight cancer. This game will be a fundraiser to help support the cause.