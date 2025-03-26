Share:

Pasadena edged past San Diego Mesa with a close 12-9 win this past Friday.

Two-time state champion Lancer alumni Rebecca Tzouwas was in attendance, supporting her alma mater and sister Beatris. A program that hadn’t reached banner status since her departure from the school was fueled by her avid support.

“For me, [supporting the team] is the biggest thing,” Rebecca said. “Even if they lose a point.”

Beatris brought pride to the Tzou last name by winning both her bouts against San Diego’s third and fourth players, dropping only one set in overtime.

A knee injury didn’t stop Anh Tran from blowing past Mesa’s second-best singles player as she won convincingly 21-8 and 21-15, respectively.

“It was really hard watching [Tran] in pain and seeing her suffer,” teammate Karylle Peralta said. “But she was motivated to keep going.”

The team rallied behind Tran, with coach Ho mentioning that her rest is of utmost priority before their next game.

“[Anh Tran] had a knee pain,” Ho said. “I’m trying rest her until next Friday.”

Peralta rounded off the victories for Pasadena, winning her two sets against Mesa. It was a tall task with added stress from having her family and significant other in attendance.

“[My family and partner] come to see me every game,” Peralta said.

The team’s cohesion and success can be attributed to the Lancers’ dedication on and off the court and the routine time spent with one another.

“Today we had lunch together,” Yuki Ding said. “[Spending time together] helps us to have a connection.”

Pasadena looks to extend its unbeaten conference record when they face off against the El Camino Warriors at home this Wednesday at 1 p.m.

