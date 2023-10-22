Following a series of mostly victories this semester, the Lancers were able to secure the win in their last game on Oct. 14th. Through a long intense match they achieved a strong victory against Santa Monica Community College.

Looking through their statistics from this season so far , the Lancers were on top getting all wins up until their game on Sept. 30th which they lost by 10 points. However, they turned the tide on their Oct. 14th game which proved to be the first significant victory that they had to achieve this season being that this is their first conference game.

Defense attacker Julius Ray commented on the significance of this victory.

“All the games before this were games to test our might and see where we gotta go,” said Ray. “These games count for ball games so coming into this we really had to beat these guys.”

Even though this recent match proved to be most significant for Lancers, they had shined and prepared for this game with their previous wins as well.

Lancers went above and beyond to beat Santa Monica by leaving the match at 17-3.

“I was sick playing but I still went out there. As you can see, their offense isn’t the greatest, they got a good quarterback,” said Ray. “Great game for us and onto the next.”

Ray empathized that their win was attained by having a strong defense against the opposing team.

Kicker Justin Vergara spoke on their slow but steady start that resulted in victory.

“We were a little quiet to begin with, but once we found that energy we started improving,” said Vergara. “The defense stepped it up, everyone stepped it up.”

Fortunately, coach Tucker encouraged the crowd to cheer on Lancers as they were approaching the end of the game. It was at this point that they had just scored a touchdown which got them even closer to triumph. The crowd cheered endlessly and enthusiastically for the Lancers as they kept going strong.

Vergara spoke of another motivation that he had that helped him do better as a kicker.

“I wasn’t punting too well to begin with. Then at half time, I figured it out and then I had two decent punts in the second half,” said Vergara. “My coach Rudy, he just told me to do what I’ve been doing the whole year, it brought me that confidence back.”

Justin Vergara was able to retain his confidence through his coach guiding him along the way to victory.

Fans and students alike can find on the PCC Lancers website that their next football conference game is set to be on Saturday Oct. 21st against Los Angeles Pierce College.