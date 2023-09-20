On a warm Friday afternoon, the Pasadena City College men’s soccer team stood victorious in a wild back-and-forth game against Orange Coast College, with a final score of 4-2 at Jackie Robinson Stadium.

In a close game that had them down 2 goals, the Lancers learned the meaning of resilience, and perseverance, and even used a few tricks to win against the swashbuckling Pirates down south.

The Lancers took their early 2-2-1 season record back home against the OCC Pirates on a warm Friday afternoon. Orange Coast College came in Friday winless with three losses and two ties in on the season but hoped to turn it around against PCC.

The first twenty minutes were scoreless and consisted of near misses and close calls. In the first half, Orange Coast College managed to score two goals within two minutes, putting the Lancers in a hole.

However, PCC managed to return the favor and score two goals that were minutes apart. One goal was by leftwing defender Angel Nolasco, with a penalty kick, and one other by center midfielder Osmar Rojas. The sparse but energetic crowd at Robinson Stadium went wild after tying the game.

“We were down 2-0 and if you get one goal, there’s a switch in your brain that we can go on and get more goals,” Rojas said. “We wanted to have possession of the ball, we know that we can play with the ball, that’s our strength.”

The first half ended and PCC’s head coach, Francisco Cantero was happy that his team did not give up the game while being down.

“It took us a while to get into the game,” Cantero said. “We responded well by coming back, tying the game 2-2 right before the half.”

The second half commenced and left with another vacillating, scoreless battle between the Lancers and Pirates. Then, around the 80-minute mark, Nolasco became the hero of the game by scoring not one, but two goals in the second half.

He managed to have 3 goals in the game and completed the “hat trick” and was the first Lancer to do so since November of 2022. Jackie Stadium responded with jubilee and excitement, knowing the game and victory were in the bag.

In the end, the Lancers were victorious against the swashbuckling pirates and are now 3-2-1 in this early season.

“We all had the same mentality about going in hard and trying to get a win at home,” Nolasco said. “It feels good getting my first hat trick of the season and hope there’s more to come.”

Cantero complimented Nolasco’s performance and what he meant to the team.

“He’s been doing the same thing throughout the whole year,” Cantero said. “Getting himself in a good position to score…today he put three away, I think he made up for some of the games he owes us.”

Orange Coast College men’s team heads back home against San Diego City College whose record is even worse with 0-6-1. The Pirates are hoping that their winless woes are broken Tuesday afternoon at home against the San Diego Knights.

Pasadena City College faces Pierce College at home on Tuesday. Coach Cantero and players hope Friday’s victory builds momentum moving forward in the season.

“Hope we get good results right before we start conference,” Contero said. “We come out here and compete and give a good game.”

Pasadena City College men’s soccer will face LA Pierce College at Jackie Robinson Stadium on Tuesday, Sep 19 at 2:00 p.m.