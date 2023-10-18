“Vamos! Let’s go!” shouted the supporters of PCC’s men’s soccer team from under an assortment of colorful umbrellas as the sun blazed down on the metal bleachers last Friday afternoon at Robinson Stadium.

The team fought hard for a 1-0 win over Compton City College.

After a first half full of near misses, the Lancers worked together to get the ball in the net with two and a half minutes to spare.

The second half was heated, with Compton struggling to even up the game at any cost.

Eight yellow cards were distributed – four to each team.

“We knew that they were going to be physical,” said head coach Francisco Cantero. “They were going to try to get us out of our game. They were going to go a little more direct there at the end because they were down 1-0. We expected a lot of that. They had some opportunities, but obviously our goal keeper came up big.”

Goalie Mathew Gilmore directly stopped several goals from being scored to hold the Lancers’ lead.

“It was a team performance,” he said. “We deserved to win. We fought for each other. We kept our heads. We went into every tackle hard. When they fouled us, we kept our cool. We kept each other back so we wouldn’t get into a fight.”

With new shade structures for the players on the sideline, a new coaching staff, and a young team, things look hopeful for Lancers soccer. They have a big week ahead.

“It’s a week that everyone wants to be a part of,” said Coach Cantero. “This is a good result to lead us there.”

The Lancers’ next home game will be against the Rio Hondo Roadrunners on Tuesday, October 24 at 2:00 p.m.