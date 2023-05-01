After Friday’s game against the Tartar’s at Brookside’s Jackie Robinson field, PCC head coach Pat McGee gathered the Lancers in a huddle that seemed, from the outside, at once somber and celebratory. This game marked their second win against Compton, the end of the conference season, and secured the Lancer’s second place position as they move into the upcoming playoffs.

The last game of any sports season can be described as bittersweet, and when you’re competing for the baseball playoff spot it can be just downright nerve racking. In an exciting nailbiter the Lancers proved victorious against the Compton Tartars.

Compton’s starting pitcher kept the Lancers on their toes across the first five innings with the score hovering at 0-1. Still, the energy in the crowd was hopeful as the Lancers were fresh off their Tuesday victory against the Tartars that marked the sixth in a winning streak. In the fifth inning, left-fielder Aryonis Harrison stole second and third base, ultimately scoring after a catcher’s wild throw and securing a tie.

“It started out kinda slow. We were trying to figure out how to get on base and how to execute a run,” said Harrison in an interview after the game. “But we stole a few bases- or I stole a few bases – and we got something going. Some energy, some momentum on our side.”

This win would secure a first or second place spot in the post season conference so the time for fun and games was beginning to wane, and the Lancers started to play harder and smarter. In the sixth inning, they scored two additional points and secured a 3-1 lead they wouldn’t lose for the rest of the game.

By the 7th inning the Lancers were focused on one goal: to score as many points as possible. Sophomore pitcher Jakob Guardado, hit a bunt single that resulted in another wild throw from Compton’s catcher, allowing the Lancers to score 2 more runs.

“That was everything,” said Guardado, while packing his right arm with ice on either side. “Because it kind of gave us a cushion, you know? Let us breathe a little going into the last 2 innings.”

By the bottom of the 8th Pasadena was up 6-2 and the score stayed the same until the top of the 9th until Compton nearly rallied and nearly scored three runs. But Guardado struck out Compton’s hitter, Jose Contreras for the inning’s last out.

“Jakob Guardado is a true bulldog,” said Head Coach Pat McGee, “Ultimate competitor. I’m so proud of what he’s done here over the last two years. The sophomore group as a whole has been incredibly competitive and it just makes me so proud of them.”

Ultimately it was their two rallies in the 6th and 7th innings that propelled the Lancers to a victory that will carry them into the playoffs.

“I’m very confident. I think we’re playing some really good ball right now. Six straight wins. So hopefully, we can keep it going in the playoffs,” said Guardado looking ahead. PCC’s seeding in the upcoming regionals will be announced later this week.