The Lancers defeated the shorthanded Huskies in a gritty 2-1 battle last Friday evening.

Pasadena began the match on their heels following a quick burst of shots on goal from East Los Angeles in the first 10 minutes, but as the half continued the Lancers rebounded from their early mistakes and stood tall confident in their defensive effort to hold it at a 0-stalemate.

“[ELAC] definitely put us under pressure,” freshman defender Jeremiah Alomo said. “But we’re very resilient and that’s exactly why we got the dub today.”

As the second half began the Pasadena defense came out of the gates sliding and tackling the Huskies to physically impose their opposition.

With tensions being high all match it had finally reached its boiling point when the leading scorer for the Huskies received his second yellow card in the 49th minute subsequently depleting East Los Angeles of a player for the remainder of the game.

Pasadena seized the opportunity of a man advantage to finally break through the scoreless drought in the 68th minute with a goal by sophomore forward Angel Ballesteros who tapped in the ball following an excellent assist from sophomore midfielder Jose Perez.

“[Scoring] felt good, they had the pressure on us,” Ballesteros said. “Scoring was a big relief so all credit to [Jose Perez] for that play.”

Pasadena’s efforts to score the dagger and sap East Los Angeles of any hope were postponed as the Lancers failed to extend the lead with a plethora of missed opportunities plaguing the squad.

“We didn’t execute as best as we could have,” head coach Francisco Cantero said. “We had a lot of chances that we just weren’t able to put them away.”

As the end of the match neared, Pasadena found the cushion they were looking for via a goal that blasted through the top of the net in the 98th minute by freshman forward Ariel Hernandez.

“I haven’t scored in a couple of games,” Hernandez said. “So it was satisfying to score again and get the win.”

Hernandez’s goal was especially crucial to Pasadena securing the win as East Los Angeles quickly responded with a goal of their own in the 99th minute, reminding the Lancers that the referees’ whistles had not yet rang.

But at last, the whistles rang and signaled the end of the game marking Pasadena’s tenth victory of the year and second conference win of the week.

“We look forward to these weeks when we get two conference wins,” Cantero said. “[Winning 10 games] isn’t easy to do so it’s awesome.”

“Why stop at 10,” Alamo adds. “We’re just going to keep going with this momentum.”

Pasadena’s next home match will be against LA Harbor College on Friday, Oct 25 at 6:30 p.m.

