Pasadena defeated Mt. San Antonio in a back and forth match that saw all 5 sets being played out this past Wednesday.

The 1st set was quickly decided in less than half an hour in favor of the Lancers with a score of 25-18.

An intense 2nd set saw the crowd getting up on their feet for a tight game that saw both teams tied down to the final score. A deadlock 22-22 score left room for Pasadena to secure its consecutive set win, but Mt. San Antonio swiftly slammed the door by scoring 3 quick points to win 25-22.

A resurge in performance during the 3rd set saw the Lancers dominate the Mounties in a blowout 25-12 set. Freshman middle Savannah Curtis highlighted the Lancers’ effort and resilience all game by diving left and right to keep the ball alive.

Father of Mt. San Antonio freshman outside hitter Emma Carson and former PCC alumni, David Carson gave his thoughts on Pasadena’s level of play.

“I feel like Pasadena is really good at defending,” Carson said. “[Mt. San Antonio] is not as good.”

The Lancers performance in the 4th set was very reminiscent of the 2nd set which saw Pasadena losing 25-22 again. Inability to seal the win caused Pasadena to give credence to the Mounties hopes of winning the match.

The intensity felt all match reached a boiling point in a winner take all 5th set that saw tempers flaring from the Mt. San Antonio sidelines as head coach Samantha Neely began shouting at her players on court. The Lancers finished the Mounties off with a 15-7 victory that saw the crowd erupting with joy.

“[Winning] is awesome,” assistant coach Michael Ledford said. “This is our first win over Mt. San Antonio in 3 years.”

While spirits were high for the most part it appears that some felt they should not be proud of this seemingly monumental victory due to the time it took to secure a victory against the Mounties.

“I think we all feel sad,” sophomore outside hitter Chayse Hoon said. “This is the first time we beat them in like 3 years.”

After a pivotal win, the Lancers aim to continue the momentum into the upcoming match at Rio Hondo this Wednesday.

