In a stunning turn of events, the PCC Women’s Softball Team defeated Southwestern College in the second game of a doubleheader at Robinson Park in Pasadena. With intense enthusiasm, The Lancers pushed through a 1-13 mercy loss and won the second game 6-2, putting an ugly loss behind them and splitting the doubleheader.

“We were not getting any momentum,” Head Coach Monica Tantlinger said when discussing the first game.. “We were getting beat on an outside pitch badly and it showed.”

Going into this new season, the Lancers have a list of goals they want to achieve throughout the season.

“There are three offensive categories,” Tantlinger said. “120 stolen bases, 250 RBIs, and 200 runs. In order to get these goals, you have to make instant adjustments.”

In the first inning of the second game, Lancer’s third baseman Jaimie Harris smacked a homerun over the fence in left field, an improvement from the Lancers only scoring one run in the fifth inning of the previous game.

“I saw it come in and it was a perfect, little high pitch,” Harris said “I didn’t know it was going to be a home run. I was just hoping I was gonna make barrel. It was kind of perfect.”

In total, the Lancers got 9 hits, 5 RBIs, and 6 runs. While Southwestern had more at-bats, they only executed 6 hits. The majority of the balls the Jaguars were hitting were fouled out. One of them even flew into the street, into oncoming traffic. Those that were fouled out to left field were mostly saved by Lancer outfielder Olivia Nanez.

“Every time the ball is heading towards me, I am so determined to catch every single one,” Nanez said. “Whether it is foul, fair, or even over my head, my mindset is still the same.”

It was apparent that the Lancers showed true determination all throughout the second game. For the entire 7 innings that they played, they were loud, constantly cheering each other on, and playing music during their warm-ups.

All twenty players regardless if they were playing the game or on the bench were on their feet fired up and ready to play, even Coach Tantlinger was seen dancing outside the dugout.

“It’s so fun,” Harris said. “When we’re on the field we really just connect and we’re just one big team. We’ll see if someone is having a bad day, we’ll pick them up and drag them along.”

It was apparent that Southwestern was starting to get tired by the second half of the game

While the Jaguars weren’t completely silent, they were more or less chanting at their players in their indoor voices. They lacked the numbers to completely shout over the Lancers. Defensively, they were lacking verbal connection and this led to the Lancers stealing 5 bases against Southwestern.

The Lancers will be playing another doubleheader against the Moorpark College Raiders at Moorpark on Tuesday, February 7th. The first game will be at 11:30 AM and the second game will be at 1:30 PM.