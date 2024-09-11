Share:

Sophomore wideout Flip Fox brought the heat in the season opener, going for 125 yards and 3 touchdowns in the Lancers 46-28 victory over the Santa Ana Dons last Saturday night.

“I’m 100 percent confident in us dominating this game,” freshman defensive back Cedric Allen II said before kickoff. “We can win by 3, 4, or 5 touchdowns even.”

Kickoff was delayed an hour due to intense heat, but the Lancers wasted no time showing just how confident they were. Before the first quarter was over, the score read 17-0 in Pasadena’s favor, this in large part due to Fox who accounted for two touchdowns on offense.

As the game went on into the second quarter the Lancers continued firing on all cylinders on both special teams and defense, keeping Santa Ana out of the game.

The defense in particular ensured that the Dons were going to stay put on the bottom of the scoreboard by allowing only one of their seven first half drives to end in a score.

Special teams themselves added seven to the scoreboard via a kickoff return by Fox who wound up finishing the first half with a hat trick of touchdowns.

“[Scoring three touchdowns] felt good,” Fox said at halftime. “I’m just trying to get my feet wet a little bit in the first game of the season. So far so good, but we’re trying to score more points.”

Pasadena kept finding themselves repeatedly knocking on the doors of Santa Ana’s endzone all game with the special teams unit torching the Dons on kick and punt returns all game.

“We preach [the importance of special teams] everyday,” special teams coach Rudy Oliveros said postgame. “It’s about maintaining our blocks and doing our job.”

Second half went underway and it was seen by everyone at Santa Ana Stadium that the momentum continued to go in Pasadena’s direction with the offense scoring two quick touchdowns with great field position courtesy of the defense forcing two turnovers.

“Our goal is three turnovers a game,” head coach Robert Tucker said postgame. “Disrupting the quarterback with pressure and sacks is just as important.”

Tucker’s defense allowed the 5th least points per game in the state in the 2023-2024 season.

With the results of the game already spelling out a Lancers victory with a 43-7 lead in the middle of the 3rd quarter, the team began to let the lead slip, allowing Santa Ana to gain traction and go on a 21-3 run to end the game.

“We lost a little focus in the second half,” Tucker said. “But I’m really proud of our travel squad and of how many players got the opportunity to play.”

The Lancers look to win their home opener versus the West LA Wildcats this Saturday at Robinson Stadium.

