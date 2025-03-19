Share:

The Lancers badminton team won favorably, losing only one of twelve matches against San Diego City College last Wednesday.

The wins started in the singles matches with Karylle Peralta, Beatris Tzou, Janet Diec, and Anh Tran taking the courts. The group would go on to win each set with the biggest win coming from Tzou in a dominant 21-3 win while in contrast Peralta narrowly won in overtime 24-22.

“We practice a lot, we do a lot of drills,” Diec said. “Outside of school, we play together which helps chemistry.”

Pasadena’s team chemistry was put on display as the Lancers’ first team in Diec and Tran took out the Knights’ second team following a swift 21-10 victory. The two’s chemistry was off the charts striking a similar resemblance to Shaq and Kobe as with each hit and rally Pasadena showed their preparedness for what San Diego put forth. The Lancers’ second team of Peralta and Tzou fell short of keeping the night perfect after their slim 22-20 loss to the Knights’ first team but bounced back to break even on the day following convincing victories over San Diego’s second team. The Lancers’ first team continued their excellence in defeating San Diego’s best doubles team comfortably. Then a clutch overtime performance got the Lancers a win of 22- 24 making it another home victory for the Lancers.

“Playing at home is a big advantage,” Peralta said. “We practice here all the time so it feels good to win at home.”

Following a stellar performance by the team, the sentiment by players and coaches alike is that there is still room for improvement if the team wants to achieve its first state championship in over seven years.

“I have got to learn how to improve,” Tzou said.

The Lancers now hold a 3-1 record on the year while being undefeated in conference play at 3-0. Pasadena now aims to improve its record even further against Compton College this Wednesday, Mar. 19 at 2 p.m.

