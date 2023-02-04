The Pasadena City College Lancers baseball team crushed the Los Angeles Pierce College Bulls 20-5 on Friday at Brookside Park. This was the second of three games in the South Coast Conference tournament, bringing their record in the tournament to 1-1 and their season record to 2-2.

The Lancers came out ready to play defense and shut out the top of the first inning in 3 batters with two strikeouts and one ground out to shortstop. The Lancers finished the first inning on top, 3-0 with base hits from Tommy Castillo and Ivan Barrigan and a two run home run from Toshiki Kuriya.

The Lancers held LA Pierce to no runs until the fifth inning. Going into the fifth, the Lancers were up 17-0 but the Bulls scored 4 runs in the fifth while the Lancers scored none.

“I think as a team we got a little bit complacent with where we were and thought it was enough,” pitcher Coleman Mitchell said. “But you can’t really score enough.”

On defense, the Lancers had a number of great plays including an exceptional diving catch from left fielder Aryonis Harrison. The infield and outfield were solid and the middle infielders did a good job making routine plays and keeping balls hit into the gaps in the infield.

“Toshiki at shortstop, I think he had a really good day defensively and offensively and a couple of our outfielders made some good big plays today for sure,” Mitchell said.

On the mound, sophomore pitcher Coleman Mitchell held the Bulls to 6 hits and only four runs. He struck out 6 batters in the first 5 innings.

“Coleman, he’s our number one pitcher on the mound, our sophomore leader and he always gives us a chance to win when he pitches,” head coach Pat McGee said. “So, I knew we’d be in the game and have an opportunity to win with him on the mound.”

Freshman pitcher Nathan Merters took the mound in the 6th inning to finish the last four innings. He shared that he typically only pitches one of two innings and isn’t yet accustomed to pitching for longer stretches.

“I need to work on command a little bit for the third and fourth inning, but I thought I did pretty well,” Merters said.

In four innings, Merters only gave up 1 hit, 1 run and struck out 4 batters.

At the plate, the Lancers had 15 hits, 17 RBIs and a home run from each Toshiki Kuriya and designated hitter Patrick Garcia.

“Our guys have not been patient lately and when you’re not patient, it’s a tremendous advantage for the opposing pitcher,” McGee said. “And so our guys did a really good job of getting their pitch to hit.”

The Lancers’ win was also due in part to the underperformance of LA Pierce College, whose defense was riddled with errors. LA Pierce College made 16 errors in the game, allowing a total of 5 runs to score on errors.