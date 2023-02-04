The PCC Lancers baseball team fell short in a tight 5-4 loss in their first home game of the season. The contest was game one of a three day, SoCal Challenge Tournament. PCC turned out many defensive plays, and some run production which ultimately was not enough to overcome the LA Valley Monarchs.

The game began with the LA Valley Monarchs scoring two runs in a row, in the first inning. After LA Valley scored, the pace of the game slowed, and neither team had any big plays. The audience stirred, looked at their phones, and had lively conversation with those around them.

During the bottom of the third inning, things started to heat up as the Lancers slowly inched their way back towards LA Valley. Tommy Castillo hit a two run double, as both Ivan Barragan and Jake Trabbie scored.

Jakon Guardado sprinted to first base, as the outfielder threw out the runner at second. Tommy Castillo just narrowly scored due to the outfielder dropping the ball.

The game inched forwards, as the sun drew lower in the sky. It was slow during innings 4 and 5, without much commotion from the crowd, or players.

In the 6th inning, the LA Valley Monarchs scored again, leading the Lancers 4-3.

During the bottom of the seventh inning, Tommy Castillo stole a base, and scored, tying the score, 4-4. This was Damien Ureta’s favorite part of the game.

“My favorite highlight from the game was toward the end when Tommy stole a base, and made us produce a run. I think we did well,” Ureta said.

Unfortunately for the Lancers, the LA Valley Monarchs made a run in the ninth inning, putting them ahead 5-4. The previously still crowd stirred, as everyone was on the edge of their seats to see if PCC could make a comeback in the bottom of the 9th..

PCC went down quietly and just narrowly lost to the Monarchs 5-4.

Head coach, Pat McGee, didn’t seem daunted by their loss, but rather, seemed hopeful in taking it day by day.

“I’m gonna take it one day at a time,” McGee said. “Hopefully we can keep getting kids to believe in what we do. If that happens I think we’ll have a lot of success, if not, it’ll be a long year.”

Josh Fernandez, who watched the game intently from the bench, supported his teammates endlessly. He was similarly hopeful.

“I’m expecting a successful season. Just gotta practice everyday and then we’ll get better. There’s a lot of failure in baseball, so you have to learn how to turn the page and just focus on the next step,” Fernandez said.

This game is just the beginning for the Lancers, who have a whole season of trials and triumph in front of the team.