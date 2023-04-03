The Pasadena City College women’s badminton team continues to rack up victories after they garnered two more wins last week, extending their winning streak to four matches. Their matches on Monday and Wednesday against El Camino College and East Los Angeles College brought their record to an impressive 6-1, with less than half of their season matches remaining.

On Monday, March 27, the Lancers defeated El Camino 19-2. 10 days earlier, the Lancers defeated El Camino 20-1 and the players reflected on the difference between the two matches.

“Last match, they had their number 1 player that’s really good so that helped them win a little but this time, the number 1 was not here so that made it easier for us,” said Cindy Zhao.

While their opponent was missing their number 1 player, the Lancers also used this match as an opportunity to challenge players lower in the ladder and give them an opportunity to play against more difficult opponents.

“Our coach took out our number 1 and number 2 for this game,” said Siya Zhang. “So we lost some points for sure.”

Cindy Zhao and Rhea Zou, the Lancers’ top players only played in doubles while the rest of the ladder moved up, allowing Siya Zhang and Leslie Lien, the lowest ranked players on the ladder, an opportunity to play singles. In doubles, the Lancers won all of their matches handily. Because lower ranked players played higher on the ladder, they were faced with more of a challenge in singles but they still won all but two of their singles matches.

On Wednesday, March 29, the Lancers shut out East Los Angeles College, 21-0.

Just like in their Monday match, they tried to allow lower seeded players, who may not play otherwise, to play more.

“It’s more comfortable for our school,” said Bingbing Ouyang.

She shared that players typically feel more comfortable playing opponents that challenge them than playing someone that they handily defeat. Even with this sentiment, the Lancers still crushed East Los Angeles College.

The Lancers’ record is now 6-1 and each of their last wins has added fuel to their fire as they prepare for April’s competition. Their next match is against De Anza College at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 4 in the Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium.