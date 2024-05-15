Share:

The Lancer’s badminton season came to an end this Thursday as they fell short to City College of San Francisco after an intense match by a final score of 12-7.

Entering the state championship, both PCC and the City College of San Francisco were undefeated with 12-0 records, meaning this game would make or break both teams’ season records.

After having a momentous season, PCC was ready for the championship win and continued to fight throughout their matches, but were defeated. Starting with singles, PCC attempted to keep up but wasn’t able to grab an early lead

“It’s the nervousness and we’re lacking confidence,” said team member Laura Lin. “Our team is too stressed.”

While they were not able to come up victorious, there were great players and plays, including Linh Ly, a sophomore star who had an amazing first round of singles, winning her first game 21-11 and her second match a blowout 21-6.

After finishing their first set of singles, the score was 4-2 with San Francisco in the lead.

With minimal time to warm up and get back into rhythm, PCC began their doubles round and quickly made up for lost time. Two of the team’s top players, Rhea Zhou and Anh Vu Nguyen Tran were able to win two doubles matches.

After a back-and-forth doubles match, PCC lost 3-2.

“I feel like our strength as a team is cheering each other on and having really good teamwork, but our weakness would be our nerves and the pressure of trying to win and it sometimes puts us in a place where we don’t perform as well as we hope to,” said team player Leslie Lien. “And I would say how we work together in doubles is another strength.”

Continuing to fight back, PCC made it to the next singles round where Zhou and Nguyen made fantastic plays, building up the tension and adrenaline in the audiences’ engagement with the matches.

Following the conclusion of the singles sets, PCC was still down 10-7.

After not capturing the 11 points that were needed to determine the winner, the teams were sent into another round of doubles where the City College of San Francisco was ultimately able to deliver the final kill and won two out of three matches.

“In the end, Anh and Rhea didn’t end up winning but it didn’t feel like we lost in a way because of how much effort and fight we had,” said Lein.

The Lancers pushed hard throughout the entirety of the season, resulting in the opportunity to play in the state championship. The consistent winning throughout the season highlighted the team’s determination to win and play as a team

“I’m really proud of my team, their hard work and their determination to push themselves,” said Lien “Their performance was really well.”

After a nearly undefeated season, the Lancers finished off with an amazing tournament full of swats and determination. While the Lancers may have lost the state championship, they will still reign as the champions of SoCal.

“They played the best they could never gave up. I really appreciate and enjoyed this season with them,” said teammate Laura Lin.

