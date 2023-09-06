Pasadena Lancers had their first home game this Wednesday where they lost 0-3 against Ventura Pirates. The set scores were 27-25, 25-15, 25-16.

Lancers started off strongly, gaining point after point on the scoreboard against Ventura when it came to a score of 25-24 when the tie was broken by two extra kills by Pirates.

Coach Mike Terrill went on to say that this was the strongest set they ever started off with this season and throughout practice.

“We played the best volleyball this team has ever played in the first set,” coach Mike said. “And this team is committed to trying to get better, which is one of our best strengths.”

Lancers started the second set with a winning streak of 4-0, but soon fell behind as Ventura continued to score point after point and scored 14 kills total before the set ended. Compared to Pasadena, who only got 6.

Makalya Chechi, the libero said “The first set we were on it and working going neck and neck, back and forth.” She added, “on the second set we just tucked a little bit off and didn’t throttle as hard.”

Outside hitter, Reese Roper, mentioned “We were supposed to get three in a set and I feel like we did not execute that as well as we should have.”

Pasadena seemed to lose control because of Ventura’s piercing serves. The jump serves gave Ventura an advantage and was pertinent to their win.

“We were a little weak in our service line and didn’t pass well enough to give ourselves a chance at succeeding.”

Coach Terrill also mentioned that the players didn’t sustain the effort and the execution successfully after the first set.

Coach Mike, Reese, and Chiechi all agreed that the team’s morale went down after the first two sets and their headspace changed from the original start of the game. They all agreed that the team’s mentality played a role in their loss.

“It’s a long season, we’re three matches in and I have no doubt that we’re gonna be able to compete in conference” coach Mike ended with.

Lancers have 3 matches set for the following week against Moorpark, Fullerton, and Citrus. The Fullerton and Citrus games are both home games and an encouraging crowd is more than welcome.