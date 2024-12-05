Share:

The Lady Lancers’ losing streak continues after their game against Citrus College on Tuesday, Nov. 26th.

Citrus’ offense was palpable from tip-off to the final quarter as they gained first possession of the ball and continued this trend throughout the match.

“We have to learn to be able to sustain our defense,” head coach Joe Peron said. “30 seconds at a time.”

The Lancers’ offense managed to keep the tempo with the Owls but ran out of steam in the final quarter of the match as Pasadena’s fouls became too many to overcome.

Regardless, PCC had a promising start in the first quarter as they led 8-3. Until, Citrus’ offense overpowered the Lady Lancers, quickly putting the Owls in the lead 14-8. The back and forth continued and, as the first quarter ended, PCC cut the lead to 17-20.

A 2nd quarter riddled with repeated errors by the Lancers gave Citrus repeated opportunities to extend their already sizable lead. Fouls on defense and shot clock violations on offense spelled disaster for Pasadena, but aid from freshman guard Lyndsey Valvarde on both ends kept the team within arms reach, ending the first half down double digits 46-36.

A much tighter scoring affair between the two teams kept uncertainty of which way the game could unfold as the 3rd quarter ended in the Owls favor up 68-56.

The hopes of a Lancer comeback were quickly shut down by Citrus, as they went on to blowout Pasadena in emphatic fashion ending the contest between the two colleges in a 93-62 score.

PCC players valiantly fought and stamped excellent performances into a season filled with disappointment so far.

Valverde scored 19 points and had 3 assists, playing a key offensive role as PCC’s top scorer in the game. Starting guard sophomore Sheridan Orange was also a game leader with 12 points scored and 10 rebounds awarding her a double-double.

Freshmen guards in Monica Menzies and Abigail Aguilar scored 10 points each, with Menzies making important offensive plays that gave PCC possession of the ball multiple times. However, Menzies also incurred many personal fouls throughout the match.

“We have a young team, new to playing basketball at the collegiate level,” Coach Peron said.

The Lancers, a team composed of a whole new lineup, could not keep up with Citrus’ cohesive unit and offensive prowess, leading to PCC’s 5th loss in a row.

“Although I was dissatisfied with the outcome,” Peron said. “I was still happy about their improvement in the game.”

