There’s a common misconception about swimming as a sport and how easy it must be because people go swimming all the time. But in reality, getting into a pool for fun and slowly paddling across the water is utterly different from swimming competitively.

“Everyone thinks it easy, they think that swimming up and down the pool is so easy, but it’s a lot harder than it looks,” sophomore swimmer Emily Padilla said.

There are an abundant amount of obstacles that swimmers have to overcome both mentally and physically when it comes to getting into a pool and swimming. It is an extremely tiresome, time-consuming and bodily straining sport that is by no means “easy.”

That fact doesn’t change by any circumstances, especially for the PCC swim team. These Lancer’s face many mental and physical obstacles that they have to overcome before every practice, meet, and race, all because this is the sport they love.

“For me, definitely overthinking, I am very much an over-thinker,” Padilla said.

Padilla described how her anxiety leads to her overthinking before a race and how she has to find a way to talk herself out of all of the negative talk going on inside her head. Obviously it’s not the easiest feat to do before a race, but she doesn’t have any other choice but to talk herself through it and get mentally ready to swim.

It’s extremely difficult to find different ways to cope with the many afflictions these athletes struggle through. In addition to managing the stress and non physical battles, these swimmers face the difficulties of being physically pushed to their limits.

“I’ve been having back issues for the last three years, so that’s something I struggle with mentally too,” said Padilla.

Swimming really is a psychological game because on top of having to jump through the obstacle of talking herself up before a race, Padilla also has to block out any pain she is feeling so it doesn’t affect her performance.

Like every sport, swimming involves getting up early to go to practice, which isn’t a fan favorite, but imagine having to get up early to plunge into a freezing pool, repeatedly swim back and forth, using different strokes, for hours.

“It’s really the mentality, it’s hard getting up in the morning, doing the sets, but you gotta do it or else you’re not going to improve,” freshman swimmer Emily Wang said.

Practice for a lot of athletes can be their least favorite part of playing a sport, but without practice there will be no improvement, like the saying goes, practice makes perfect.

That goes for swimmers as well, just knowing how to swim doesn’t mean they are ready to compete, they need to practice on improving their stroke techniques, their times, and their diving skills. There is a lot more that goes into swimming competitively than you could imagine.

“If you’re dedicated, it’s something you’re okay with doing,” freshman swimmer Genesis Rojas said.

These swimmers face the struggle of having to balance their school, work, and swim lives all at the same time. It can absolutely get exhausting and even burn them out. But, for these Lancers they find that all of the psychological and laborious feats that they come across are worth it.

Next time you think about swimming being an easy sport, consider heading to a swim meet to get an up close and personal view at how difficult swimming actually is. The Lancers’ next swim meet is Thursday, April 4, 2024 at 12p.m., at East Los Angeles College.

