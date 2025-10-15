Share:

Anticipation builds throughout Homecoming week, both among the students and among the football team itself. There are activities throughout the week to build the excitement, but it also means there is a lot of pressure on the team to perform well on the field.

“This week we definitely notice it’s like the calm before the storm,” said wide receiver Maddux Mateski. “Everyone’s got that look in their eye, everyone’s focused.”

In the midst of the Homecoming events: like the themed dress up days, the dance, and the pep rally that gets everyone else excited for the game; the football team knows that they have to prepare for the game and keep their eyes on the prize.

The team they are playing for homecoming is Golden West, which is ranked the #1 team in Southern California and #2 in the state. With stats like that, this game is all the more intimidating to the Lancers.

While the tension may be building within, the team treats all game practices the same–like they are all big games. The only difference this time is one week prior to the homecoming game, they had a bye week. So, not having a game to play afforded them extra time to prepare themselves for one of the biggest nights of the season. They like to prepare for every possible outcome so that they can know what to expect, no matter what plays the opposing team throws at them.

“Treat every game like a championship game, so that we never have to prepare for the unknown,” said Mateski.

Players on the team have different ways of calming themselves down before games. Some listen to music, some use breathing techniques, and some use meditation to get their heads in the game. Some also have different pre-game rituals.

The coach and team also study game footage of the team they are going to play so that they can learn about their techniques and find any potential weaknesses that they can play against.

“Every team leaves clues,” said defensive lineman, Jasun Ridley. “The best thing you can do is prepare for those clues and execute during the game.”

In practice, they prepare for games by breaking the team down into small parts so they can work on offense, defense, and special teams individually as well as together. They also have mock games the day of the game.

“We go through all of the situations that could arise in the game,” Robert Tucker, head football coach said. “All the special teams, all the special types of scenarios.”The last time they played Golden West was in 2013, and the Lancers lost that game 45-10. The current team’s offensive coordinator, Reggie Williams was on the team that year and played in that game. The Lancers have very high hopes for this game, and as always, look to secure a win.

