The Pasadena City College softball team faced East Los Angeles City College at an away game in East LA on Apr. 14.



Batting second, PCC third baseman Jaimie Harris was ready to make a statement in the game. With already 10 home runs, the most important number in the back of her mind, was number 11.



Eleven was the number that she needed in order to achieve immortality in the history of PCC softball.



She faced ELACC pitcher Jaqueline Martinez. In the first at-bat of the game, Harris stepped to the plate, prepared to make a difference in the game. Harris saw a pitch she liked and swings.



Deep to left field, way back! Gone! Home Run! There’s a new home run queen and her name is Jaimie Harris.



PCC head softball coach Monica Tantlinger became emotional thinking about that moment.



“Oh my gosh!” Tantilinger exclaimed while discussing Harris’ achievement. “One of the coolest moments in my coaching career. She’s just so fun to watch because of her athletic ability, but she’s even more exciting to cheer for because of the person that she is.”



Harris now has 11 home runs in the softball season and set a new record for PCC. The previous record was held by two players, Holly Riker-Sloan and Justine Zavala with 10 home runs. Both players achieved the record in the same year in 2015 and for eight years, they held onto that record.



Riker-Sloan, who was a catcher for PCC during the 2015 softball season and the home run leader with 10, gave her thoughts about Harris breaking the record she once held.



“I am super excited for her,” Riker-Sloan said. “I’m happy for her. I hope she keeps racking them up.”



Riker-Sloan said what it was like, along with Zavala, to hold the all-time home run record.



“Once I was told that I have broken it and it was now my record. It’s an amazing feeling, it really is,” Riker-Sloan said. “The fact that I had a team and coaches that were able to support me and help me to my homerun record, it was an amazing feeling.”



Riker-Sloan would also advise Harris to take in the moment and enjoy it.



“Take pride in the fact in holding that record is just the outcome, the product of all of her hard work, just soak that in,” Riker-Sloan said. “Luck is nothing but preparation, meeting opportunity and her breaking this record is just you know the direct product of her just preparing.”



Harris reflected on her at bat and what it was like being at the plate.



“There was a runner on second and first,” Harris said. “I was like, ‘Okay, how can I get her in even if I get out? I don’t ever think about, ‘Oh, I have to hit a home run.’ I just think, ‘Okay, what can I do in this situation?’”



Harris ended the game at 1-2 with the home run and 2 runs batted in.



Tantlinger, who is in her tenth season and coached Riker-Sloan and Zavala in 2015, found a similar feeling and talked highly of Harris’s talent with Harris as this season progressed.



“You don’t normally feel that every single time a kid steps in the box that they’re gonna hit a dinger,” Tantlinger said while mentioning Harris’s maturity level at the plate. “This year, she’s swinging to contact, she’s swinging hard and she’s picking better pitches. She’s just a bigger threat.”



PCC pitcher Kiley Kraft gave her opinion on her teammate Harris and what she has meant for this season.



“Having Jaimie in my lineup is amazing,” Kraft said. “She’s just an all-time great hitter, she could smash any ball.”



Left fielder Olivia Nanez is another teammate willing to tout Harris’s athletic ability and personality.



“I love the fact that she’s on our team,” Nanez said. “I always tell her all the time that she’s amazing and has the ability to go far. She is the type of person and player that you want in those clutch situations. There is nobody else that deserves it.”



Tantlinger ended by summing up Harris in one word—clutch.



“When I think of Jaimie, I think of clutch,” Tantlinger said. “She is the one who no moment ever seems too big for her. She constantly is put in that position where we need her to perform and she performs. That’s just clutch.”



On Apr. 29, it was announced that Harris became South Coast Conference Co-Player of the Year, becoming the first Lancer to receive the honor since 2005.

Jaimie Harris finished the season with a .408 batting average, 14 doubles, 46 RBIs, and an SCC-leading 11 home runs.