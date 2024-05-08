Share:

The Lancers traveled to Fullerton College on Friday for a CCCAA playoff matchup against the Hornets. Fullerton would set the tone of the game early on, putting up seven unanswered runs by the 4th inning, which would be answered by a 2-run homerun by freshman center fielder Tyler Garcia in the 5th, accumulating Pasadena’s only runs of the game as PCC would go on to lose 8-2.

Pasadena struggled offensively, putting up only 4 hits throughout the game, their lowest hit total in a game all season. There was plenty of contact, though the ball couldn’t quite seem to find the gaps in the outfield.

The loss puts Pasadena in a win-or-go-home situation, as they would need to win the next two games against Fullerton to advance to round 2 of the CCCAA playoffs.

Starting pitcher Jameson Ferraro would pitch for 5 innings and give up ten hits, two home runs, and five earned runs, all of which being season highs for the sophomore in a 5 inning span.

“Jameson has been amazing for us all year,” coach McGee said, “He’s entitled to have an off day”

Coach McGee would make a pitching change in the middle of the 5th inning, bringing in freshman pitcher Alex Saucedo. Saucedo would give up one hit throughout three innings, a solo shot that would put Fullerton up 8-2.

“Alex was outstanding, we threw first pitch strikes, threw the ball away effectively in the second half of the game and that’s the type of game we have to win. “Coach McGee said. “From the 5th inning on it was 2-1 to us.”

An unfortunate ricochet off the bat of Bryan Richman would see the ball strike his ankle, causing Richman to immediately collapse to the turf holding his ankle. A wave of uneasiness for Richman would radiate throughout both dugouts, as he would eventually get back to his feet and finish his at-bat.

“He’s great, he’s going to be alright.” Coach McGee said regarding the health of his freshman second baseman.

Pasadena would unfortunately lose game 2 to Fullerton on Saturday 3-1, ending their season and postseason hopes.

Follow: