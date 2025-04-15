Share:

Last Saturday, the Lancers marched onto the field, emanating confidence as both teams greeted each other with the desire to send the other home empty-handed. Before the first pitch, a pair of Lancer players performed their version of a pregame ritual to ensure they had good luck.

“For luck, I walk to the left field pole, I get on one knee, I pray,” first baseman Adrian Roman said. “Then I draw a cross and my number in the dirt.”

“I like to read a book and meditate before every game and wake up early,” center fielder Tyler Garcia said. “Then visualize what I’m going to do in the game.”

As the umpires signaled game time, both sides readied themselves and went out against each other with the sun beating down on them. From the nervous crowd to the players both on the field and in the dugouts came a tension that sent shivers down spines, even on this hot spring day. Lancers dealt with an uphill battle early on as El Camino had a 4-0 lead heading into the bottom of the fifth inning.

“It’s unacceptable,” said head coach Pat McGee. “We gave away a run at second base defensively. We gave up a run at first base.”

With the match more than halfway through, the Lancers began fighting back against the sizable lead El Camino had with shortstop Omar Cisneros batting in a run in the bottom of the fifth inning.

“We obviously want to win, I try to help all my teammates depending on the situation.” Left fielder Isaac Ton said. “Got to give credit to [pitcher] Joe Bacon; he started off great.”

It was scoring the one point that gave the Lancers optimism to win, but hope couldn’t wake up the dormant Pasadena offense that struggled to score a run following the fifth inning. An additional run scored from El Camino in the top of the ninth inning sealed the match’s fate as even two runs in the bottom of the ninth from Pasadena couldn’t extend the match further.

“We got a chance in the ninth inning to throw a guy out on an easy little league play,” McGee said. “We had numerous chances earlier in the game, but we had poor hitting plans.”

Following the game’s conclusion, Pat Mcgee spoke up on the team’s identity on how individual performance outweighed the overarching goal of adding wins for a playoff push.

“We had some guys that were more selfish than selfless, so that’s problematic, and they’re a good team. They’re a good opponent,” McGee said. “And so when you break down in your approach, like that, you get exposed. And that’s what you saw today. You saw us underachieve.”

After an intense game, coach McGee plans to get the team back into their process and routine and buy into the program in preparation for their next game against Mt. San Antonio, who hold the division’s best conference record.

