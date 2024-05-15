Share:

In a season defined by being undefeated, the 2024 badminton team will be remembered for working relentlessly and playing hard in every match. Two players in particular sustained their victories through outstanding performances in their triumphs that led them to their state championship on May 10.

In her final year of high school, No. 1 player Rhea Zou took up badminton after being introduced to the game by a friend who played on the varsity team. Inspired by competitive games, she started learning from scratch, watching YouTube tutorials, and practicing with friends.

“That’s my first year playing badminton. And then after that, I came to PCC as a freshman, and I joined the team and started to practice with other players here,” Zou said.

As one of the leading players on the team, Zou offers valuable guidance to her teammates, striving to enhance their badminton skills.

“They have to focus on their footwork, so they have to focus on themselves because they have to do it by themselves if they have no partner to collaborate with,” Zou said. “For doubles, I think they need to work on more communication with their partners.”

Zou, a graduating senior, hopes to leave a positive impact on their team, encouraging current members to carry forward the spirit and motivation to future players.

“Because I’m graduating this year and I’m going to transfer, I hope to bring a good mood to the team since some of them are staying for next year,” said Zou. “I hope they will take the spirit and motivation from this year and continue to bring it to the new players for next year.”

After having recently joined the team this semester, No. 2 player Anh Vu Nguyen Tran swiftly rose the ranks of the team. Tran adjusted to the feeling of engaging in the sport after becoming familiar with it in her home country, Vietnam.

“I like badminton, and I played it in my country. When I attended PCC, I didn’t know PCC had a badminton women’s team,” Tran said. “When I go around and I hear the voice for when we play with a bird and touch the racket, I come in like, ‘Oh, let me visit them,’ and then I join.”

As a newcomer to the team, Tran has found support and trust among her teammates and coach. Immersed in a new environment, every experience becomes a discovery with the assistance and encouragement of those around her.

“I think I only have good memories with my teammates and with my coach because they help me a lot. I’m new here, and everything is new for me, said Tran. “I have good friends, and my coach helps me, and my friends help me.”

Badminton coach Jennifer Ho is always on the roll of supporting her badminton players while taking the necessary precautions so that they never overwork themselves.

“I always set the priority; academics are always first; it’s my way of doing things. The commitment to the team is second,” said Ho. “But a lot of my girls are working too, so I make sure that they don’t overdo it. I usually give them a break in between.”

Ho elevates Tran’s exceptional work on the team and her significant impact on their victories. Being a freshman who had her commencement this year, Ho is impressed with Tran’s accomplishments and gentle presence within the team.

“Anh came in with more experience, wiser, and smarter. She’s huge to the team; actually, she’s a lot more mature than the team,” said Ho. “Not just meaning, but again, the morale, the teamwork, and the humbleness of her and down to earth.”

On top of being No. 2 on the team, Tran faces the challenges of balancing her other roles as a mother and a student.

“It’s really hard because I have a baby to take care of, I have a job, and I have to study just three days a week,” said Tran. “I have to go to practice and study two days a week, and I have an assignment on midnight, so busy.”

With each day spent on the court alongside Zou and under the guidance of their coach, Tran witnesses a sensible improvement in her skills, paving the way for a bright future in badminton. What sets her apart is her holistic approach, her passion for badminton, and her academic division for kinesiology.

“I improve a lot when I’m here because I’m in like badminton day by day and I play with friends, with coach, and I think my skill improve a lot in the future,” Tran said. “Just because now my major is kinesiology, and for my major, I’m hoping I can finish my studies and for badminton.”

Ho further spoke on what she felt most proud of her players after a fulfilling season.

“To be honest, the most rewarding for me seeing the team is how they all interact with each other. They build friendship, like sisterhood. They get along well, so well together,” said Ho. “You never see any bickering, their love for each other is so great. As a coach, it’s really rewarding for me to see my girls work so well together, humble, and successful in every way academically and completely.”

Relentless dedication and exceptional performance throughout their entire season paid off as they secured their spot in the state championship, facing off against opponents from San Francisco.

