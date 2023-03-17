With the constant whiz of a racket whacking a shuttlecock, the sound of squeaking sneakers, and laughter from team members on the bench, the Pasadena City College women’s badminton team demonstrated why they are the winningest team in the school with a 21-0 blowout on Wednesday against the Compton College Tartars at the Hutto- Patterson Gymnasium. The Lancers hold first place in the South Coast Conference standings with a 3-1 overall record.

“So far, we are doing pretty well. I think we have a chance to go to the finals this year,” said coach Jen Ho.

Last season Irvine Valley College beat PCC 17-4 for the SCC team championship, ending the Lancers 5 title-winning streak. With new teams like Compton coming into competition, the coach placed her top-ranking players on the bench and let the lower-ranking members practice for incoming conference play.

“Everybody is doing well. I sat down my #1 and #2, so I’m playing my lower-ranked team members in singles,” Ho explained.

In her first match of the year, My Linh Ly, and her teammates, Nikki Chang, Sophie Chao, Basil Kintanar, and Leslie Lien, defeated their opponents within two matches. Siya Zhang showed grit and determination in her first singles competition, gaining two wins within three games against Compton’s Melissa Lopez, 21-12, 19-21, 21-19, and a more dominant victory against Yessica Moreno, 21-10, 18-21,21-9.

The doubles competition was also dominated, closed out with a single win by Ching and Kintanar. Rhea Zou and Ly’s duo won two matches, and Cindy Zhou and her partner Bingbing Ouyang did the same. Zhou and Ouyang are both set to transfer and have to celebrate their victory with their homework waiting for them at home. Their coach stated that the team is well-balanced and excels both in their studies and on the court.

“I have 2-3 hours of homework,” Cindy Zhou explained.

“I only have one assignment left,” Ouyang said.

After losing 19-2 to defending state champions De Anza on Mar. 3, PCC used this meeting with the Compton College Tartars to sharpen their skills on the court. The Lancers hope to use some holiday luck in their next conference match away at El Camino College on St. Patrick’s Day, Mar. 17.