PCCs lancers won their match 3-2 against Palomar college’s comets on Friday, Aug 29, creating a 3-game win streak to start off the season.

Just 21 minutes in, midfielder David Canales made the first goal of the game assisted by forward Soleman Alveno-Donofrio. The goal came as a rebound after Canales and Alveno-Donofrio one-two’d their way through Palomar’s defense and Alveno-Donofrio’s shot at the net was blocked by comet goalie Amanueal Kidanemariam.

The lancers kept the pressure on throughout the rest of the first half, with no scores being made but the play staying on the comets’ defending side most of this half.

Less than a minute into the second half, Alveno-Donofrio didn’t hesitate when receiving a pass from forward Christian Villegas, proceeding to send a shot into the box putting PCC at a 2-0 lead.

The lancer’s lead increased to 3-0, 15 minutes later when forward Julian Zuniga placed a corner kick which Jeremiah Alomo headed in.

Upon reflection, PCC head coach Francisco Cantero said “Offensively, we have gotten better each game, pushing the play. It was great for the team to play on our home field for the first time this season.” The team’s improvement over the early season shows promise for what’s to come out of 2025 for the lancers.

At 67 minutes, lancer defense Jose Gomez received a yellow card, followed by comet Ismael Zavala sending in an unassisted penalty kick, closing the score gap to 3-1.

It was almost exactly a year prior, Aug. 30, 2024 where Pasadena also almost 3-0 shutout Palomar, but suffered from a penalty kick goal by Arturo Atilano-Gutie, former Comet player.

The lancer’s defense fell short once more with 6 minutes left of play, when Palomar forward Jakub Kozlowski scored, decreasing the lancer lead to one.

Cantero said, “We made a couple of poor decisions on defense later in the game, but we definitely were on the offensive and outplayed Palomar for those first 60-plus minutes.”

Lancers Josue Villa Zavala and Allesandro Diaz held strong on defense throughout the game as well as goalie Matthew Gilmore who made two saves.

Via instagram, the lancer team drew in supporters by announcing the home opening game, captioned, “Finish off the first week of the fall semester supporting your Lancers!”

PCC hosted Allan Hancock on Tuesday, Sept. 2 (1-1) and Saddleback on Friday, Sept. 5 (3-3) with both games ending in ties. The Lancers will play against Orange Coast at their homefield on Friday, Sept. 12 at 3:00pm.

