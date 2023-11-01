Cerritos crescendoed into a challenging roar at the start of the first PCC serve Wednesday night, but they couldn’t distract the Lancers with now a 17-6 win streak under the net.

Prior to the first serve, outside hitter Emma Yogan was presented with a golden ball to commemorate her milestone of 500 kills with the Lancers. Her game with the Falcons upped her score even more. Yogan scored eight kills in the first set alone and at the conclusion of the contest, had reached the 549 kills mark in her career. Placing her No. 2 on the all-time Lancers kills list.

Game one went quick with points given to Pasadena for multiple attack and ball handling errors by Cerritos. Ending with a score of 25-13.

At no point did the Lancer’s fall behind on the scoreboard. However, it wasn’t a full sweep for the Cerritos. There were a few long rallies that kept the Lancer’s at play. Game two was 25-17 and game three ended at 25-20.

Opposite Kyley Chang, came off the bench to power nine kills in 13 swings (hit .462) and she added a team-high four block assists.

“I really wanted to keep up our winning streak and I knew everyone on the team supported me so I could give my all.” Chang said.

“Kyley has had her moments of big plays for us in various matches.” Said PCC head coach Mike Terrill. “Tonight, she really stepped up and showed the type of powerful swing and good block that she can provide for us as a returning sophomore.”

With half the team in their sophomore year, the Lancer’s seem to have found their rhythm to work together during the game.

“It’s always a tough time of year in October. But I think our team’s mindset has been really strong.” Terrill said. “Every team in our conference is good and I think anybody can be anybody on any night. But our mindset has been strong and our players have been unified and have been all moving in the same direction.”

The next home game is on Wednesday against Long Beach at 6pm in the Hutto-Patterson Gymnasium. Their last game with Long Beach was a close 3-2. It might possibly be a well deserved redemption for the Lancers or just some really fun volleyball to cheer for.