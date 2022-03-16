PCC Board of Trustees unanimously voted to approve Ryan Frazer as the new head basketball coach Wednesday, March 16 in the Crevling Lounge.

Ryan Frazer was the head coach of MiraCosta Community College Spartans for the past two seasons. In 2021, Frazer compiled a record of 17-15, finishing fourth out of nine in the Pacific Coast Athletic division. The Spartans reached the playoffs in March and lost in the quarterfinals. The year before that the Spartans finished the season 16-12, missing the playoffs.

According to the Mira Costa website, Frazer was an assistant at Antelope Valley College where he helped them to a 68-26 record. Frazer got his start in coaching at Palmdale High School, his alma mater. He’s also coached at California State University, Dominguez Hills where he was a lead recruiter.

PCC is hiring a new basketball coach because ex-head coach, Michael Swanegan, left the program abruptly in October of 2021 one month before the season started. PCC decided to promote Hosie Ward to interim coach for the season and finished 1-26. All of the responsibilities were left to Ward and assistant coach Jesse Ellis. It was a tall task for Ward considering the fact that he was the only full-time employee. Ellis was only present during practices and games.

That gave Ward one month to prepare, recruit, and fill out its roster for the season. As a result of the new structure and lack of recruiting due to the pandemic, Ward was unable to recruit in-person at any high school in the area. He managed to fill out his roster, but the basketball team played the entire season with 11 freshmen and one sophomore. The tallest players on the team were no taller than 6-foot-4.

The lack of height became an issue for the Lancers. For example, in January the men’s basketball team played Mt. San Antonio, East Los Angeles, and L.A. Harbor. They were out rebounded 50-31, 53-24, and 32-28. Moreover, Mt. San Antonio has two players listed at 6-foot-8. East Los Angeles also has two players listed at 6-foot-8 and one player listed at 6-foot-11.

Athletic director Tony Barbone has already stated that the new coach will start in the Fall of 2022. With Frazer’s background in recruiting, this should bring some life into the program. According to singalthelight.com high character is the most important quality to Frazer. but even with a high character before talent perspective, Frazer still had at least one player listed at 6-foot-7, one listed at 6-foot-8, and another listed at 6-foot-9. With 11 experienced players and 5 roster spots available, Frazer will have to be selective and intentional.

This is an ongoing story and will be updated.