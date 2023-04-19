Music by Snoop Dogg and Dr. Dre kept PCC softball players hyped as they took home another win Wednesday April 12, 2023 at Robinson field in Pasadena, California.

“Honestly we’re really not trying to talk about wins right now, we’re trying to talk about playing good softball,” said head coach Monica Tantlinger.

While the Lancers had control of the game and did walk away with a win, Coach Tantlinger did point out the officiating.

Sophomore, Jaimie Harris started off scoring with a home run over the fence. This resulted in not one, but two runs for PCC.

LA Harbor began to start catching up at the top of the fourth inning. The Seahawks made a run home attempting to score but were tagged out at home by PCC. Michael Hunter, the assistant coach of LA Harbor, questioned the umpire’s call when declaring Gerber out.

“Close is not a good answer, Jesus Christ” Hunter said when referring to the umpire’s decision.

Dajhay Norton, LA Harbor sophomore, sprinted from third base to home plate. The Lancers attempted to tag her out but Dajhay was safe. PCC’s head coach, Monica, disagreed with the call.

“Are you kidding?” Tantlinger shouted. “She missed her,” the umpire replied. “No she didn’t, she ran right into the tag.”

Softball chants and Nicki Minaj songs filled the ears of the audience as sophomore Marcella Ordonez hit a homerun to right field.

“Have some fun, have some fun,” Tantlinger chanted.

Sophomore Giselle Lopez, scored a run, followed by sophomore, Breanna Rodriguez, bringing PCC’s runs up to seven.

“This is my first time this season with this umpire,” Tantlinger said regarding the officiating. “I thought some of the calls he had were questionable but that’s just part of the sport and something we have to deal with.”

Elena Bahnimtewa, PCC’s pitcher, had a total of 92 pitches with more than 70% of them being strikes. PCC left the field with zero strikeouts against LA Harbor, ending the game with a win for PCC with a final score of 7-2.

“We had a really good pitching performance in the circle, she did a great job of throwing strikes, she did a great job keeping hitters off balance and we got some timely hits that were necessary,” Tantlinger stated.

The PCC softball players were so proud of their accomplishments that they wore stickers on their helmets to symbolize them getting an RBI.

“Those are little bees we talked about at the beginning of the season about everyone having a role, and like a bee in a hive and what they do,” Tantlinger shared. “So any time a kid gets what we call them ‘golden bags’ if there’s runners on second and third anytime you score one of them you get a bee.”

The honeybee is a fair representation of accomplishments due to the fact bees are some of the hardest workers in the insect world.

“When their hive is destroyed, they rebuild and that’s what we’re doing,” Tantlinger said.

PCC will play LA Harbor again on Tuesday April 25, 2023. The game will take place at Robinson field in Pasadena at 2:30pm.





