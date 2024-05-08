Share:

Growing up as an athlete that aspires to compete in a sport at the highest level possible isn’t an easy feat. It takes time, dedication, hard work and so much more to keep yourself motivated and to keep improving. PCC freshman track and field runner Jaylin Morgan, has first hand experience with the competitiveness of running and the dedication that comes with achieving the opportunity to be racing at the collegiate level.

Morgan has been involved in the track and field world ever since she was a young girl. She said it was her parents who introduced her to the sport that she would later come to love and dominate.

“Track has been a main part of my life ever since I can remember, I feel like a lot of my life lessons and mottos I go by come from track,”

With any sport, you have to find a way to keep yourself motivated and convince yourself to keep climbing towards your goals no matter the obstacles you face. For Morgan, those challenges have been injuries and her golden motto to keep herself moving is one of the best mindsets an athlete can have, “A winner never quits and a quitter never wins.”

Luckily her hard work, dedication, and winning mindset has paid off and she has earned herself a spot at the Southern California Championship, where she will be competing against some of California’s top runners from community colleges.

It is evident not just to herself but to her team and coaches how dead set on she was at getting herself to the State Championship. She has proved herself through the entire season by continually and impressively beating her own personal records by seconds.

“Jay is an amazing teammate to have, I’ve watched her go from someone who was unsure about track in the beginning of the season to a dedicated runner who’s improved beyond imagination,” teammate and sophomore runner Ajes Phillips said.

It’s clear that Jaylin Morgan is an extremely driven and talented runner who doesn’t mess around when it comes to running. She said she is grateful and owes a lot of her motivation to her support system and that she wouldn’t be who she is today without them and their encouragement.

She also revealed that it was bittersweet to compete in the Southern California Prelims because she’s the only female runner from PCC to make it that far this season, but she stated that she didn’t just run for herself but for her teammates as well.

“She is hardworking and talented and has improved tremendously,” head coach Innocent Egbunike said.

With Morgan headed towards achieving her track and field goals of competing at the Southern California State Championships, comes the discussion of the future of her running career. Even though she’s only a freshman here at PCC, she is currently in the process of potentially transferring to Clark Atlanta University in hopes of continuing her running career in Atlanta Georgia.

“Mentally and physically I am the best I can be at this very moment and there isn’t much more I can do,” said Morgan.

Now that the championship races are right around the corner, Morgan has been working extra hard to make sure that she is both physically and mentally prepared as possible. Fortunately, she doesn’t seem worried about the race and has asserted she feels as prepared as she can be to compete.

